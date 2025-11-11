Yamaha unveils Aerox E and EC-06: Electric scooters planned for 2026 launch

Yamaha Motor India is gearing up to enter the electric two-wheeler segment in India and has unveiled two new electric scooters at the stage of its 70th anniversary event held in Bombay. The Yamaha Aerox E and EC-06 e-scooters will be launched on our shores by the end of 2026 as part of a 10-model offensive. Out of this, the remaining eight are ICE-powered models, which are slated to arrive first.

The e-scooters have been developed in line with the Indian government’s Viksit Bharat initiative. Out of these, the Aerox E is positioned as an India-specific EV, with pricing to be announced in the first quarter of 2026. Yamaha has stated that it intends to support training and establish proper infrastructure as the first step before it enters the model into the Indian EV market.

Category Yamaha Aerox E Yamaha EC-06 Model Type Performance electric maxi-scooter Futuristic urban e-scooter Battery Type Dual detachable lithium-ion packs Fixed lithium-ion battery pack Battery Capacity 3.0 kWh (1.5 kWh × 2) 4.0 kWh Motor Output (Continuous) 9.4 kW 4.5 kW Peak Power Output NA 6.7 kW Peak Torque 48 Nm NA Claimed Range 106 km (single charge) 160 km (IDC-claimed) Top Speed NA 90 kmph Charging Time NA ~9 hours (standard home charger) Drive Type Hub motor (rear wheel) Hub motor (rear wheel) Riding Modes Eco, Standard, Power + Boost & Reverse Eco, Standard, Power + Boost & Reverse Braking System Disc with single-channel ABS Disc with single-channel ABS Instrument Cluster 5-inch colour TFT display LCD console with built-in SIM Connectivity Features Bluetooth with navigation, media, and call alerts Telematics-enabled smartphone connectivity, real-time data access

Yamaha Aerox E:

The Yamaha Aerox E is designed as a performance-focused electric maxi-scooter, built to deliver instant torque and refined acceleration. Based on the regular ICE-powered Aerox, it caters to those looking for everyday practicality wrapped in an agile, stylish package.

The Aerox E gets dual detachable battery packs of 1.5 kWh each, making for 3 kWh of usable battery capacity. These power a 9.4 kW motor, which delivers 48 Nm of peak torque and enables a claimed 106 km of range on a single charge.

Yamaha has further equipped the Aerox E with a 5-inch colour-TFT dash featuring Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and media controls. Riders can use this to access the 3 riding modes (Eco, Standard, and Power) with a Boost function, while the scooter further features traction control with single-channel ABS.

Yamaha EC-06:

The Yamaha EC-06 adopts a more futuristic design with a high centre of gravity and relaxed ergonomics for ease of manoeuvrability. Aimed at younger riders looking for stylish forms of commute, the e-scooter brings a stacked LED headlamp up front with clean body panels defined by sharp lines.

The EC-06 is equipped with a 4 kWh fixed battery pack that sends juice to a 4.5 kW electric motor. With this, the e-scooter can make 6.7 kW of peak power and deliver 160 km (IDC-claimed) of single-charge range. It can be topped up by a standard home plug-in charger, fully replenishing the scooter in approximately 9 hours. The scooter tops out at 90 kmph.

On the tech front, it features an LCD console and includes a built-in telematics unit with a SIM, with which the e-scooter enables real-time smartphone connectivity and data access. Riders have access to the same three riding modes as the Aerox E, as well as the reverse mode.

