Xiaomi's YU7 SUV launched internationally, gathers over 2,40,000 bookings. Check details

Xiaomi has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of its all-new YU7 electric SUV in China, priced from RMB 253,000 (approximately ₹30.26 lakh). Following the success of its debut EV, the SU7 sedan, the YU7 is Xiaomi’s second foray into the automotive space and comes loaded with technology, performance, and customisation options.

In a strong show of market demand, Xiaomi confirmed that over 240,000 pre-orders were placed within the first 18 hours of launch, reinforcing the brand’s growing presence in China’s EV segment. The YU7 also arrives with a price advantage, undercutting the Tesla Model Y by nearly 4 per cent in the region.

Xiaomi YU7: Variants and performance

Xiaomi is offering the YU7 in three variants: Standard (RWD), Pro (AWD), and Max (AWD with performance upgrades). Powering the top-spec Max is Xiaomi’s HyperEngine V6s Plus, featuring a silicon carbide-based powertrain that delivers 690 bhp and a top speed of 253 kmph.

The base Standard version produces 315 bhp and offers an impressive range of up to 835 km (CLTC), while the Pro variant puts out 489 bhp and offers a range of up to 770 km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph is achieved in as little as 2.98 seconds in the Max variant. All variants support ultra-fast charging, with the battery able to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 12 minutes or gain 620 km of range in 15 minutes.

Xiaomi YU7: Design and colour options

Styled as a low-slung performance SUV, the YU7 features a widebody stance and muscular rear. Buyers can choose from nine exterior colours, including Basalt Grey, Emerald Green, Dusk Purple, and Dawn Pink.

Wheel options range from 19-inch long-range alloys to 21-inch performance wheels. The 21-inch offerings include Phantom wheels with Michelin Primacy 5 Energy tyres for a 750 km range, and two sporty forged designs (Floral and Petal) with Michelin Pilot Sport tyres delivering a 670 km range. Floating Xiaomi logo centre caps and coloured four-piston Brembo callipers (in red or yellow) add to the premium, custom feel.

Xiaomi YU7: Interior and features

Inside, the YU7’s cabin features several dual-tone upholstery options such as Pine Grey, Coral Orange, and Iris Purple. The front seats offer a 10-point massage function and a zero-gravity recline, while the rear seats can recline up to 135 degrees.

The SUV is packed with high-tech features, including a 16.1-inch centre touchscreen, a smart-dimming panoramic sunroof, a HyperVision Mini LED panoramic display, and a mic-free karaoke system. It also supports the XiaoAI voice assistant and comes with an integrated 27W power outlet for electronic accessories.

Unique to the YU7 is a 4K gimbal camera integrated into the IRVM and an AI spatial sensor. Rear passengers can also mount the Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro, while the roof rails provide a 100W power output, dual USB-C ports, and projector connectivity. A 25-speaker surround sound system and a 4.6-litre onboard fridge round out the luxurious feature list.

Apple users benefit from special connected car features too, with the iPhone’s Action Button configurable for lock/unlock functions and shortcut integration via the Control Centre. The Xiaomi EV App provides real-time updates via the "Alive Status" interface.

Xiaomi YU7: Technology and comfort

Xiaomi’s Smart Chassis system governs ride quality using a double wishbone front and five-link independent rear suspension setup. The inclusion of dual-chamber air springs, adaptive dampers, and Brembo brakes helps deliver a premium and planted driving experience.

A standout feature is the "Motion Sickness Relief Mode," developed in collaboration with Huashan and Beijing Tongren Hospitals. The system continuously adjusts pitch, roll, and suspension dynamics to reduce motion sickness. According to Xiaomi, internal testing showed a 51% reduction in symptoms and a 16% delay in onset.

