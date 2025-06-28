HT Auto
Xiaomi's Yu7 Suv Launched Internationally, Gathers Over 2,40,000 Bookings. Check Details

Xiaomi's YU7 SUV launched internationally, gathers over 2,40,000 bookings. Check details

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM
  • Xiaomi’s new YU7 electric SUV debuts in China with up to 835 km range, performance up to 690 bhp, fast charging, and a rich tech suite.

Xiaomi YU7
The Xiaomi YU7 has been launched in China at RMB 253,000 (approximately ₹30.26 lakh).
Xiaomi YU7
Xiaomi YU7: Variants and performance

Xiaomi is offering the YU7 in three variants: Standard (RWD), Pro (AWD), and Max (AWD with performance upgrades). Powering the top-spec Max is Xiaomi’s HyperEngine V6s Plus, featuring a silicon carbide-based powertrain that delivers 690 bhp and a top speed of 253 kmph.

The base Standard version produces 315 bhp and offers an impressive range of up to 835 km (CLTC), while the Pro variant puts out 489 bhp and offers a range of up to 770 km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph is achieved in as little as 2.98 seconds in the Max variant. All variants support ultra-fast charging, with the battery able to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 12 minutes or gain 620 km of range in 15 minutes.

Also watch: Xiaomi SU7 electric car makes India debut: Will the Tesla, BYD rival launch here?

Xiaomi YU7: Design and colour options

Styled as a low-slung performance SUV, the YU7 features a widebody stance and muscular rear. Buyers can choose from nine exterior colours, including Basalt Grey, Emerald Green, Dusk Purple, and Dawn Pink.

Wheel options range from 19-inch long-range alloys to 21-inch performance wheels. The 21-inch offerings include Phantom wheels with Michelin Primacy 5 Energy tyres for a 750 km range, and two sporty forged designs (Floral and Petal) with Michelin Pilot Sport tyres delivering a 670 km range. Floating Xiaomi logo centre caps and coloured four-piston Brembo callipers (in red or yellow) add to the premium, custom feel.

Also Read : Tesla in trouble: Xiaomi SU7 outsells Model 3 in this country, YU7 gunning for Model Y

Xiaomi YU7: Interior and features

Inside, the YU7’s cabin features several dual-tone upholstery options such as Pine Grey, Coral Orange, and Iris Purple. The front seats offer a 10-point massage function and a zero-gravity recline, while the rear seats can recline up to 135 degrees.

The SUV is packed with high-tech features, including a 16.1-inch centre touchscreen, a smart-dimming panoramic sunroof, a HyperVision Mini LED panoramic display, and a mic-free karaoke system. It also supports the XiaoAI voice assistant and comes with an integrated 27W power outlet for electronic accessories.

Unique to the YU7 is a 4K gimbal camera integrated into the IRVM and an AI spatial sensor. Rear passengers can also mount the Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro, while the roof rails provide a 100W power output, dual USB-C ports, and projector connectivity. A 25-speaker surround sound system and a 4.6-litre onboard fridge round out the luxurious feature list.

Apple users benefit from special connected car features too, with the iPhone’s Action Button configurable for lock/unlock functions and shortcut integration via the Control Centre. The Xiaomi EV App provides real-time updates via the "Alive Status" interface.

Also Read : Did autopilot fail? Xiaomi SU7 crash kills three, founder pledges full cooperation

Xiaomi YU7: Technology and comfort

Xiaomi’s Smart Chassis system governs ride quality using a double wishbone front and five-link independent rear suspension setup. The inclusion of dual-chamber air springs, adaptive dampers, and Brembo brakes helps deliver a premium and planted driving experience.

A standout feature is the "Motion Sickness Relief Mode," developed in collaboration with Huashan and Beijing Tongren Hospitals. The system continuously adjusts pitch, roll, and suspension dynamics to reduce motion sickness. According to Xiaomi, internal testing showed a 51% reduction in symptoms and a 16% delay in onset.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
