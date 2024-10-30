HT Auto
Xiaomi Su7 Prototype Shatters Porsche Record At Nurburgring. But It's Not Official. Here's Why

Xiaomi SU7 prototype beats Porsche record at Nurburgring. But it's not official

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2024, 09:38 AM
  • Xiaomi SU7 Ultra wants to be the fastest electric car in the world. And it may have just shown it has what it takes.
Xiaomi SU7
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has unveiled their first electric car in the Chinese market, It is called SU7 where SU stands for Speed Ultra. The electric sedan will be manufactured in Beijing at one of the facilities owned by Chinese carmaker BAIC Group. The facility has an annual capacity of two lakh vehicles.
The Xiaomi SU7 is a four-door electric sedan which stands 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width and up to 1,455 mm in height. The EV comes with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. 
Xiaomi will make the SU7 available in two configurations differentiated by the energy storage capacity of its battery, although the range will consist of more versions based on their power.
The entry-level variant of Xiaomi SU7 will come with a 73.6 kWh battery pack. The top-of-the-line variant will get a larger 101 kWh battery pack. Xiaomi developed its own CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology, which integrates the battery into the vehicle, significantly improving structure rigidity, eliminating the floor, and reducing the height for a more spacious cabin. 
According to the EV maker, the SU7 will offer range of up to 800 kms in a single charge. The EV maker will also introduce a new variant called V8 with a larger 150 kWh battery pack with 1,200 km range later in 2025.
The two mass-produced motors are the V6 and V6S, with power output ranging between 299 hp and 374 hp. The peak torque output goes up to 635 Nm. The top speed of the lower variants will be 210 kmph and 265 kmph for the higher variants.
Xiaomi will also offer autonomous driving features like self-parking. The EV maker showed its self driving technology during the event held today. It uses high resolution cameras, Lidar, ultrasonic and radar. 
The primary rivals of Xiaomi SU7 will be Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan. However, as of now, there is no word on SU7 going global. 
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is in its prototype avatar at present but the company expects it to hit production lines soon.
Xiaomi SU7 electric sportscar added yet another feather in its proverbial cap when a prototype version of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra was raced at the highly-acclaimed Nurburgring track in Germany recently. The prototype version of the SU7 crushed the existing lap record held by Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. But the lap time will not hold.

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra prototype reportedly clocked a lap time of 6 minutes and 48.874 seconds, significantly better than the 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds clocked by the Taycan Turbo GT. But because this was a prototype version, the lap time will not be held as an official record. Xiaomi is scheduled to test the production version of its SU7 Ultra at the same track at some point in time in 2025. Nonetheless, the recent run around Nurburgring adds weight to Xiaomi's claim of having the quickest car anywhere in the world.

The Xiaomi SU7 was launched in China earlier this year and has received largely positive response. The first-ever automobile from a company that is a leader in the consumer electronics market, the SU7 is manufactured by BAIC Off-road in Beijing under contract. And from the word go, Xiaomi has been underlining the performance capabilities of the SU7 - the abbreviations stand for Speed Ultra, will also putting the limelight on the mile-long list of features.

While there have been sporadic complaints of malfunctions reported by initial batch of customers in China, the SU7 has largely earned praise. Even Ford CEO Jim Farley recently revealed that he had a unit of SU7 imported into the US and that he has been driving it for the past six months. “I don't intend on giving it up."

What is the range and price of Xiaomi SU7?

At present, Xiaomi SU7 is only available in China and in three versions - SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max. There are three battery pack options - 73.6 kWh, 94.3 kWh and 101 kWh with a best-claimed range of up to 830 kms. But for someone opting for the current top-end SU7 Max version, the claimed range is at 800 kms owing to performance-related specifications. The base version of SU7 has a claimed range of up to 700 kms.

The performance credentials of the Xiaomi SU7 also varies but the top-end SU7 Max is seriously capable with 670 bhp and 838 Nm of torque on offer. It is important to note here that the SU7 Ultra is looking at further bettering this figures.

But the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is still some time away from production lines even though the company has been claiming it will manage to do 0 to 100 kmph in a fraction under two seconds.

For now, the SU7 has a base price of 215,900 yuan (approximately 25 lakhs) and goes up to 299,900 yuan (approximately 35 lakhs) in the Chinese market. The SU7 also made its India debut earlier this year but company officials here confirmed that there are no plans of a launch yet. At present, Xiaomi wants to consolidate its presence in the Chinese automobile market and will eventually focus on select global markets based on factors such as local demand and production capabilities.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2024, 09:38 AM IST
