Xiaomi SU7 nearly rolls into pond during autonomous parking attempt

A Xiaomi SU7 has triggered fresh debate around the limits of autonomous driving aids after a video that was circulated online showed the electric sedan nearly rolling into a pond. The clip, widely shared on Chinese social media, captures the car inching forward moments after the occupants step out, before finally coming to a halt after its front bumper made contact with the water.

The car had reportedly been left to complete an autonomous parking manoeuvre when it began moving toward the edge of the pond, a bit too close for comfort. Much of the reaction online has centred on the driver's decision to activate the feature close to such a water body, with many questioning whether a system designed for structured parking lots could reliably interpret an open water surface.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric 85 kWh 85 kWh 792 km 792 km ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Harrier EV 75 kWh 75 kWh 627 Km 627 Km ₹ 21.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 502 km 502 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Porsche Cayenne EV 113 kWh 113 kWh ₹ 1.76 Cr Compare View Offers

The near-miss comes days after Xiaomi pushed a winter OTA update, HyperOS 1.11.0, on November 26. The update was deployed across the SU7 fleet and included changes to parking assistance, remote parking, and parking position detection. Xiaomi described the update as optimisations aimed at improving the overall performance of its parking functions.

Industry engineers familiar with autonomous parking tech note that the systems still heavily rely on driver oversight and are vulnerable to misclassification in atypical environments. Features such as automated space recognition typically rely on defined contours, kerbs, and structured surroundings. Surfaces such as water, uneven terrain, or open grasslands may be interpreted as vacant parking zones because they lack the geometry expected by the sensors.

Also Read : Light aircraft crash-lands on Toyota Camry in moving traffic

In this case, the SU7 halting when it did suggests that an unexpected object or irregular reading triggered an emergency stop. The incident echoes earlier concerns raised by some SU7 owners, who have reported inconsistent behaviour during automated parking. These range from difficulty in maintaining alignment in tight spaces to abrupt stoppages during valet parking. Xiaomi has previously issued fixes and covered relevant repairs in cases involving software-related faults.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: