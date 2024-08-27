Xiaomi SU7 luxury sports sedan lands in India: 10 crazy details you need to know

Xiaomi SU7 is a lot of firsts. SU7 from Xiaomi is the first-ever luxury sports sedan from the company. It is the first-ever all-electric car from the company. Heck, it is the first automobile from the Chinese brand that is a well-established name in the field of consumer electronics. And in another first, the Xiaomi SU7 has touched down on Indian shores.

When a giant in the business of consumer electronics decides to make an electric car, the Xiaomi SU7 is the manifestation. Already on sale in China, t

The Xiaomi SU7 was officially launched for customers in China earlier this year and received close to one lakh bookings in a very short span of time. Deliveries of the SU7 have also started in the country. And with each unit being shipped out, curiosity around the Xiaomi SU7 has also increased with plenty of questions - what is its range, how fast is it, what are the features promised and will it launch in India?

We recently got up close and personal with the Xiaomi SU7, getting an in-depth look at its profile, cabin as well as all the features it offers. We even got a response from Xiaomi India officials about the possibility of SU7's launch here. To know everything about the Xiaomi SU7, here are 10 insane details about the all-electric model:

How big is the Xiaomi SU7?

The Xiaomi SU7 stands on the large alloy wheels and is available in nine exterior colour options and four cabin upholstery hues.

It is large. Very large. The Xiaomi SU7 measures 4,997 mm in length, is 1,963 mm in length and stands 1,455 mm tall. It also has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. This makes the Xiaomi SU7 larger than the BYD Seal - available in India, and even the Tesla Model 3.

For the sake of comparison only, the Xiaomi SU7 has dimensions which takes it closer to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase which is at 5,092 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, 1,493 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,094 mm.

How fast is the Xiaomi SU7?

Now the Xiaomi SU7 comes in two broad versions - SU7 and SU7 Max. The Xiaomi SU7 Max is seriously quick with the company claiming it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.78 seconds. The Xiaomi SU7 can go from 0 to 200 kmph in 10.67 seconds and has a top speed of 265 kmph. It also boasts of 668 bhp and 838 Nm of torque.

What is the 20-second Boost Mode on Xiaomi SU7?

Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle can perform like a sports car with top speed of up to 265 kmph and the ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in under three seconds.

Want speed and want it fast? How about activating the Boost Mode? The Xiaomi SU7 Boost Mode allows for the EV to get a burst of acceleration that may indeed help it win drag races with considerable ease. The Boost Mode can be activated with the touch of a small dial on the one side of the steering wheel.

What is the range of Xiaomi SU7?

Once again, range would depend on multiple factors and also on which version of the EV (electric vehicle) is being looked at. The Xiaomi SU7 Max gets a 101 kWh battery pack at its core which allows it to claim a drive range of up to 800 kilometres on a single charge. Unfortunately for us, we could not drive the vehicle at this point in time to test this and the performance credentials.

Does Xiaomi SU7 get ADAS?

The Xiaomi SU7 comes equipped with as many as 11 cameras all around its outer body and is packed with Hesai High-Performance Lidar, twelve ultrasonic radars and three-mm wave radars. All of these are, of course, on the Xiaomi SU7 Max version of the EV.

What about the infotainment system inside Xiaomi SU7?

A look at the dashboard layout inside the Xiaomi SU7 electric car.

The main infotainment screen inside the Xiaomi SU7 measures in at 16.1 inches with 3k resolution while there is also a mammoth 56-inch HUD or Head-up Display. The comparatively tiny driver display unit appears dwarfed out but it still boasts of a rotary mechanism for a futuristic visual appearance. The main infotainment screen unit is the brains inside the vehicle and can not only be used to control most of the car-related functions but can also communicate with smarthome devices from the Xiaomi network.

What is the music system inside Xiaomi SU7 like?

One of the 23 speakers inside the cabin of the Xiaomi SU7 is placed inside the headrest of the driver seat.

You have heard of Dolby Atmos system in surround-sound machines in homes but Atmos for in-car systems? Yes, Xiaomi SU7 sound system boasts of Dolby Atmos technology and the EV gets as many as 23 speakers inside. There is one particular speaker unit that is placed inside the headrest of the driver which, Xiaomi officials claim, is primarily tasked to make in-car phone conversations clearer.

How much space is available inside Xiaomi SU7?

How much space do you want? If ‘a lot’ is the response to the query, the Xiaomi SU7 has you covered. The length and wheelbase of the SU7 allows for acres of space for rear-seat passengers even when the front two seats are pulled back significantly. Storage spaces are spread all around while the Xiaomi SU7 also gets a large boot area and an impressively big frunk - front trunk - that may be able to store a couple of gym bags.

Is there a fridge inside the Xiaomi SU7?

A small fridge under the central armrest is still big enough for a couple of cans of soft drink. It can also help keep drinks warm, if required.

No prizes for guessing the answer to this one. The Xiaomi SU7 packs a tiny fridge under the center console, complete with an LED light in white. The fridge can gobble up a couple of water bottles and soft drink cans in one go, and company officials claim it can not only keep items cool but even warm at the switch of a button.

How much does the Xiaomi SU7 cost?

The base version of the Xiaomi SU7 is priced at 215,900 yuan (approximately ₹25 lakh) in the Chinese market. For all its claims, that is remarkable pricing indeed but the EV does benefit from a slew of subsidies in the country. But if you want the fully-kitted version, the Xiaomi SU7 Max is priced at almost 300,000 yuan or approximately ₹35.30 lakh.

Will Xiaomi SU7 launch in India?

Ah, the most important question is if Xiaomi SU7 will officially launch in India. Xiaomi India has generated a fair bit of buzz by bringing in a unit of SU7 here but when asked about a launch or even a feasibility test, company officials here denied any such possibilities. Instead, they confirmed that while the SU7 will be restricted to the Chinese markets for now, there are plans to take it to European countries in the times to come. Even this, they say, is quite some time away. “So India?" we ask again. “No plans," they repeat.

