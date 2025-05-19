Xiaomi SU7 EV under fire over safety, performance and transparency issues

Xiaomi's ambitious entrance into the electric vehicle (EV) world with its SU7 sedan has faced serious obstacles since the launch of the car. Everybody knows Xiaomi created a (now) standard in the smartphone segment, but the Chinese company is still under immense scrutiny for its first-ever electric car.

The SU7 initial reception was the best anyone could expect because of its supercar-level performance, however, recent events have put a damper on what must have been a promising first launch.

Tragic Accident Triggers Investigation

The tragic March crash, in which a SU7 allegedly crashed into a highway barrier and burst into flames, killing three, has set alarm bells ringing for the safety of the vehicle. Initially reported by CarNewsChina, there were concerns raised regarding the high-output powertrain and electronic safety features of the car, such as door lock systems as well as driver assistance technology.

With the SU7's unconscionable horsepower output—originally 1138kW and 1770Nm—the issue arose whether such ability should be made available without tighter user protection

Controversial Software Update Draws Backlash

In what appeared to be a reaction to the fatal crash, Xiaomi rolled out an over-the-air update that significantly dialed down the power output of the SU7 to 662kW. Full performance was gated behind a "qualifying laptime" assessment on a racetrack, and launch control was restricted with a 60-second delay.

The update, meant to prevent irresponsible use on public roads, did not sit well with early adopters. Widespread criticism forced the company to retract the performance limitations. Xiaomi responded by stating, “We appreciated the passionate feedback from our community and will ensure better transparency moving forward."

Air Duct Controversy Prompts Legal Complaints

Adding fuel to the fire, Xiaomi’s claims regarding a performance-enhancing dual air duct bonnet have come under legal scrutiny. The carbon-fibre hood, marketed to improve cooling and airflow, was reportedly found to have non-functional vents by owners, as noted by CarNewsChina.

The company acknowledged its communication had been unclear and offered loyalty points and a switch to a standard aluminium bonnet. However, the reported 40-week waiting time for the replacement has only deepened user frustration.

Leadership Reflects Amid Crisis

Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s founder and CEO, publicly addressed the growing pressure via Chinese social media platform Weibo. “The past month has been the most challenging since I founded Xiaomi," he wrote. Jun admitted to taking a break from meetings and social media to reflect on the setbacks and plan future steps for the brand’s automotive journey.

What’s Next for Xiaomi EVs?

Despite a rocky beginning, Xiaomi is sticking with its EV plans. The company will introduce its second model—the YU7, a midsize SUV—later this year. Although the SU7's introduction has shown expanding pains, it also represents a daring, if shaky, foray into a hyper-competitive worldwide EV marketplace.

