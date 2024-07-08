Xiaomi SU7 EV to be showcased in India on July 9, no confirmation on launch

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has discreetly brought its recently unveiled and much-hyped electric car SU7 to India. The tech giant is scheduled to showcase the car at an event in India on July 9. This hints that the Chinese company is potentially eyeing the Indian market for a future launch of the Xiaomi SU7 EV.

However, despite the plan to showcase the SU7 in India, Xiaomi has not revealed its strategy for launching the car here. It seems this could be a move from the company to test the waters in the Indian EV space. Xiaomi is celebrating a decade of business operations in India and it is highly possible that it is mulling the idea of entering the rapidly expanding Indian electric car market.

Xiaomi SU7: In a nutshell

The Xiaomi SU7, which is also known as the Speed Ultra came as the first-ever car from the Chinese technology giant. The company invested about $10 billion into the project. The luxury electric sedan's deliveries in China have already commenced in March this year. Within a short span of its introduction, Xiaomi raked in more than 70,000 bookings for the car and aims for 100,000 deliveries by the end of this year.

Priced at $30,000 (around ₹25 lakh), the Xiaomi SU7 is approximately $4,000 cheaper than the most affordable Tesla Model 3 in the country. Interestingly, Xiaomi SU7 is set to be showcased in India at a time when Tesla's entry into the country is becoming more realistic as well as Chinese automakers like BYD have been enhancing strength in the Indian passenger vehicle space.

The Xiaomi SU7 could be a challenger to the BYD Seal EV, which is already on sale in India. Dimensionally, the SU7 measures 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and 1,455 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The EV has a 105-litre capacity frunk while the storage capacity in the boot is 517 litre.

Speaking of the specifications of the Xiaomi SU7, the electric sedan is available in two variants in the Chinese market. While one version of the Xiaomi SU7 offers a driving range of up to 668 kilometres on a single charge, the other promises an impressive 800-kilometre range on a fully charged battery. Xiaomi SU7 can perform like a sports car with a top speed of up to 265 kmph and the ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in under three seconds.

