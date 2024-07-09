SU7, first-ever car from Xiaomi, showcased in India. Will it launch here?

After grabbing a large chunk of the Indian smartphone market pie, is Chinese tech giant Xiaomi eyeing the country's electric car space? At an event to mark its 10 years of operation in India, the Xiaomi SUV7 was showcased for the first time in the country. The Xiaomi SU7 is an all-electric sports sedan and the company's first ever car that was launched in Chinese market in March of this year.

While unlikely to be brought for sale in the Indian EV space anytime soon, showcasing the Xiaomi SU7 could largely be attributed to the diversification of product strategy from the consumer goods manufacturer.

Xiaomi SU7: In a nutshell

The Xiaomi SU7, which is also known as the Speed Ultra came as the first-ever car from the Chinese technology giant. The company invested about $10 billion into the project. The luxury electric sedan's deliveries in China have already commenced from March this year. Within a short span of its introduction, Xiaomi raked in more than 70,000 bookings for the car and aims for 100,000 deliveries by the end of this year.

Priced at $30,000 (around ₹25 lakh), the Xiaomi SU7 is approximately $4,000 cheaper than the most affordable Tesla Model 3 in the country. Interestingly, Xiaomi SU7 showcase in India comes at a time when several foreign carmakers have been looking at gaining ground here. The likes of BYD from China and VinFast from Vietnam are looking at gaining some share of the Indian EV pie.

Xiaomi SU7: Dimensions

The Xiaomi SU7 could be a challenger to the BYD Seal EV, which is already on sale in India. The Xiaomi SU7 measures 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and 1,455 mm in height and comes with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The electric sedan has a 105-litre capacity frunk while the storage capacity in the boot is 517 litre.

Xiaomi SU7: Battery, range, top speed

The Xiaomi SU7, the electric sedan is available in two variants in the Chinese market. While one version of the Xiaomi SU7 offers a driving range of up to 668 kilometres on a single charge, the other promises an impressive 800-kilometre range on a fully charged battery. Xiaomi SU7 claims to be capable of performing like a sports car with a top speed of up to 265 kmph and the ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in under three seconds.

First Published Date: