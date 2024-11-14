Xiaomi SU7 crosses 1 lakh production milestone in 230 days
- Xiaomi SU7 premium electric sedan is priced around ₹25 lakh in the global market.
Xiaomi received more than 1 lakh bookings within 6 days when it was first launched.
Xiaomi has announced that they have produced 1 lakh units of the SU7 electric vehicle. The SU7 is the only electric vehicle that the Chinese brand is currently selling. It is a full-size sedan that was launched last year in the global market. The EV was also showcased in India but as of now, there are no plans to launch in our country.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.
First Published Date: 14 Nov 2024, 09:04 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS