Xiaomi SU7: A problematic first child?

Xiaomi SU7, the brand's first electric car is reaping unquestionable commercial success. It has become a best-seller in record time. A model whose popularity has allowed Xiaomi to enter the competitive automobile market through the front door. The newly launched electric car brand continues to obtain extraordinary sales figures. However, not everything is rosy. Problems are also occurring for the new Xiaomi SU7. And some of them are very serious.

Since the launch of the Xiaomi SU7, while the electric vehicle has garnered quite some success, it has also been plagued with numerous quality issues.

Despite commercial success, the Xiaomi SU7 has had some serious problems. Just a few months ago it was reported that a strange and serious fault was reported by a Xiaomi SU7 buyer that left a model of the new SU7 unusable after barely 39 kilometers after leaving the dealership. Since launch, numerous such faults and errors were noted, though most were not as dramatic as this one.

Concerns over the "Frunk"

The SU7 gets a "frunk"—a front trunk offering 105 litres of cargo space under the hood. This is where one would typically put cables and charging accessories.

However, latest reports from CarNewsChina say some owners are now fearing that this trunk could be prone to rainwater flooding. Xiaomi reacted and said that the "frunk" has a sealing strip, and it also has two small rubber plugs for drainage in case liquid spills happen.

Issues with OTA updates

Apart from these issues, owners have also raised complaints of errors related to Over-The-Air update processes. Update failures have been linked to the replacement of non original Xiaomi components and putting in the original.

As explained by the company, headlights and such components used are not original and have security keys which get checked on updates, and when replaced, the system flags the errors.

Xiaomi comments on update failures

This was explained by a Xiaomi employee: in order to resolve these errors, non-original parts have to be replaced with official components by Xiaomi, which ensures that new system versions are installed successfully in the OTA update process.

