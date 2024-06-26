HT Auto
Xiaomi Plans To Launch This Ferrari Inspired Electric Suv To Rival Tesla Model Y

Xiaomi plans to launch this Ferrari-inspired electric SUV to rival Tesla Model Y

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2024, 13:55 PM
The upcoming Xiaomi electric SUV, which was recently spotted testing in China, appears to be similar in size and design compared to the Ferrari Purosa
Xiaomi MX11
Spy shot of the Xiaomi's upcoming electric SUV, codenamed MXX11, captured in China during recent tests. The electric SUV will be the second EV in Xiaomi's lineup after the launch of SU7 earlier this year. (Image courtesy: CNevPost)
Xiaomi MX11
After successfully launching its first electric vehicle SU7 in March this year, Chinese smartphone manufacturer plans to expand its EV lineup with a new electric SUV in coming days. The tech giant, which made its foray into EV business inn 2024, plans to launch its second model as early as 2025. The upcoming electric SUV is codenamed MX11 and was recently spotted testing under camouflage in China, its home base. Though cleverly wrapped, some of the details about the upcoming Xiaomi electric SUV are already quite evident.

The new Xiaomi electric SUV is likely to be called SU8, following up on the nomenclature of its first electric car SU7. The spy shot of the upcoming electric SUV appears quite long compared to the first model from the tech giant. From the sides, it has a distinct silhouette resembling the Ferrari Purosangue SUV. The front face appears to have a sleek design integrated with slim LED headlights and DRLs reminding the design of the Xiaomi SU7, which itself appears inspired by the Porsche Taycan model.

The Xiaomi MX11 could be a coupe electric SUV as the test mule appeared from the rear. It gets side rear-view mirrors, side cameras, yellow brake calipers, five-spoke wheels and exposed taillights at the rear.

Little is known about the specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi electric SUV. However, according to reports, the MX11 could use several elements used in the SU7 electric sedan. For instance, it is likely to come with the same 400V architecture and a 73.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack used in Xiaomi's first EV. The electric SUV may also get the higher-spec 800V architecture and 101-kWh battery for higher variant.

Xiaomi's second electric car is aimed to take on EV giants like Tesla with MX11 expected to rival the Model Y. Xiaomi's first electric car SU7, which is aimed to rival Tesla Model 3, made its initial impact in the tightly-contested Chinese EV markets. The EV maker raked up more than 70,000 orders since launch and aims to deliver one lakh units by the end of this year. However, the company has delivered only around 10,000 units of the SU7 so far.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2024, 13:55 PM IST
TAGS: Taycan Purosangue SUV Model 3 Electric Vehicles Xiaomi Electric vehicle Electric car EV

