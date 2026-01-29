Xiaomi brings its Nürburgring record-holding SU7 Ultra to Gran Turismo 7

Xiaomi has confirmed that its high-performance electric sedan, the SU7 Ultra, will be added to Gran Turismo 7, marking the brand’s first appearance in the long-running racing simulation franchise. The announcement was made in partnership with Polyphony Digital, the game’s developer and a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra will be introduced as part of Gran Turismo 7’s Update 1.67, which goes live on January 29, 2026, for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Once the update is released at 2:00 PM (GMT+8), players around the world will be able to drive the SU7 Ultra across the game’s circuits.

Gran Turismo debut marks Xiaomi’s first virtual appearance

In the real world, the SU7 Ultra sits at the top of Xiaomi EV’s lineup. It uses Xiaomi’s in-house Hyper Tri-Motor setup, combining dual V8 motors with a single V6 motor. Total system output stands at 1,548 horsepower and 1,770 Nm of torque. Power is delivered through an 800-volt electrical architecture, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.98 seconds, measured without one-foot rollout.

Chassis hardware includes a double-wishbone front suspension and a five-link rear layout. The suspension system is supported by dual-chamber air springs and adaptive dampers designed to balance track capability with everyday usability. Despite its performance focus, the SU7 Ultra is rated for a CLTC driving range of 630 km and supports rapid charging, with a claimed 10 to 80 per cent recharge time of 11 minutes under suitable conditions.

The production SU7 Ultra made its competitive statement at the Nürburgring Nordschleife on April 1, 2025. Running with the optional Track Package, it recorded a lap time of 7 minutes 04.957 seconds, setting a new benchmark for electric executive cars at the circuit. Xiaomi attributes the result to its powertrain performance, torque-vectoring control system, and aerodynamic development.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: