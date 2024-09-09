World EV Day: The most EV-friendly states in India

There is an electrifying battle between Indian states. It is a battle for good, a battle for embracing new technology and a battle for mobility with zero emissions. It is a battle to win the race for highest electric vehicle (EV) adoption. With a palpable shift towards electric mobility, several states are positioning themselves as leaders in adoption of EVs and infrastructure that supports such mobility options.

As part of World EV Day celebrations, here is taking a closer look at which state in India has done what to ensure a quicker EV adoption rate and how many EVs have been sold in the states in 2024 so far.

What is the status of EVs in Uttar Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh leads the nation in terms of total EV registrations with over 2 lakh electric vehicles. A big portion of this number is constituted by 3-wheelers. The state's population and economic activities play a crucial role but the government’s proactive policies have helped EV adoption in the state. Recently, the UP government also announced the extension of the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy till 2027. The bifurcation of EVs by vehicle type in UP is as follows:

Two wheeler EVs- over 38,000 sold

Three-wheeler EVs- over 1.6 lakh sold

Four-wheeler EVs- over 2,800 sold

What has Maharashtra done to bolster EV adoption?

With more than 1.26 lakh vehicles registered, Maharashtra stands at a close second position to Uttar Pradesh in terms of EV-friendly policies. The state's governing policies have made it favourable for the early adoption of electric vehicles. Moreover, Maharashtra is also emerging as an EV manufacturing hub, attracting companies like Tata Motors and Mahindra Electric. The division of EVs sold in Maharashtra is as follows:

Two wheeler EVs- over 1 lakh sold

Three-wheeler EVs- over 8,500 sold

Four-wheeler EVs- over 8,000 sold

How is Karnataka EV movement progressing?

In Karnataka over 99,000 vehicles have been sold in 2024, making it another contender for the title of the most EV-friendly state. The Karnataka Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy is aimed at boosting EV sales and positioning the state as an EV and battery manufacturing hub. Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru, has already emerged as a major EV adopter, thanks to its tech-savvy population. The sales of different vehicles is as follows:

Two wheeler EVs- over 86,000 sold

Three-wheeler EVs- over 4,800 sold

Four-wheeler EVs- over 6,800 sold

Can Tamil Nadu lead the EV race?

Tamil Nadu, which sold close to 73,900 vehicles, is not just encouraging EV adoption but is also one of the leaders in EV manufacturing. Tamil Nadu is already home to key auto manufacturing players. The dual approach of promoting EV use while becoming a manufacturing hub has placed Tamil Nadu in a strong position in India’s EV landscape. The report of this state is as follows:

Two wheeler EVs- over 64,000 sold

Three-wheeler EVs- over 4,200 sold

Four-wheeler EVs- over 4,600 sold

Will Bihar be the dark horse in the EV game?

Bihar has sold over 65,000 electric vehicles in 2024 and the major chunk of this number is of three-wheelers, similar to Uttar Pradesh. Listed below is the division of vehicles sold according to their types:

Two wheeler EVs- over 10,900 sold

Three-wheeler EVs- over 54,000 sold

Four-wheeler EVs- over 500 sold

Which state in India has the highest EV penetration?

While population and economic condition of a state plays a big part in determining the fate of EV adoption, it is also important to take note of which states lead in terms of sheer EV to population ratio. In this regard, Goa has a formibdale say with EVs accounting for 14 per cent of overall vehicle sales. Tripura comes in second with 13.73 per cent penetration of battery-powered mobility options, followed by Chandigarh (13.50 per cent), Delhi (10.72 per cent) and Assam (9.93 per cent).

Which state has the maximum number of EV charging stations?

Maharashtra leads the count in terms of charging stations with as many as 3,079 such locations spread across the state. Delhi follows with 1,886 charging stations and Karnataka has 1,081 stations. This is as per government data available till February of 2024.

Data sourced from Vahan government portal

