HT Auto
World Ev Day: Ola Electric Shares Glimpse Of Work Happening On Its Electric Car

World EV Day: Ola Electric shares glimpse of work happening on its electric car

The upcoming Ola Electric car is being touted as the quickest electric vehicle on the Indian roads and will have a 500 km+ range on a single charge.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Sep 2022, 16:42 PM
Screengrab of a video shared by Bhavish Aggarwal shows the behind the scene work going on for the brand's upcoming electric car.
On World EV Day today, September 9, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the behind the scene work going on on the company's electric car, which is scheduled to hit the roads in 2024. The video shows the designing process of the car's exterior, first on a computer and then through clay modelling.

On the computer, a product designer can be seen working on placing the Ola logo at the right place on the front of the electric car while the clay modeling shows work being done on the exterior surface, roof and the face of the electric car. The face of the model features three black lines that on the top and one black line towards the bonnet. “Taking #EndICEAge to the next level. This World EV day, sharing a glimpse of the future. 2024 not to far," Aggarwal captioned the video.

(Also read | These are the top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Ather Energy overtakes Ola Electric

The Bengaluru-based EV company shared the first proper glimpse of its electric car on August 15 along with a few facts about the vehicle. The model is being touted as the quickest electric vehicle on the Indian roads and will have a 500 km+ range on a single charge. The EV would be able to hit 100 kmph in four seconds, have a drag coefficient of less than 0.21 cdr, feature an all-glass roof and allow keyless operation.

The model will hit the roads in 2024 but the exact month is not yet known. It would be manufactured at the FutureFactory near Bengaluru, the same facility where the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters are being manufactured. The model could be priced in the range of anywhere between 1 lakh and 50 lakh.

The company believes that the penetration of cars among Indians is quite low and that there is potential for a big spurt. However, Ola Electric wants to take electric mobility options to the masses.

 

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2022, 16:38 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola Ola electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
