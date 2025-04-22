World Earth Day 2025: Check out 5 affordable electric two-wheelers to consider buying

Listed below are five affordable electric scooters in India that combine efficiency, performance and value

On World Earth Day 2025, embracing sustainable transportation is becoming crucial. With temperatures rising and air quality degrading by the day, the only solution that we have at our disposal is making the switch towards electric mobility. Getting a push from the government, these electric two-wheelers offer an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional petrol vehicles.

1 Ampere Nexus View Offers View More Details The Ampere Nexus is manufactured in India and includes features designed for everyday use. It offers a certified range of 136 km and a top speed of 93 km/h. Powered by a 3 kWh LFP battery and a 4 kW motor, the Nexus also includes five riding modes and a mid-mounted drive system. The scooter is equipped with front disc brakes and is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance. It comes in four colour options: Zanskar Aqua, Indian Red, Lunar White, and Steel Grey. Notably, it was used in a long-distance promotional ride across India, where it reportedly covered over 10,000 km and performed various stunts, including towing a pickup truck and creating a logo on sand.

2 Ather 450X The V2 electric scooter is available in three variants - Lite, Plus, and Pro.Aimed at urban commuters, the Ather 450X offers a certified range of 161 km and features fast-charging capabilities—reaching 80 per cent charge in around 3 hours. The scooter has a 6 kW motor delivering 26 Nm of torque, which helps with quicker acceleration. Its hardware includes a monoshock suspension and an aluminium chassis for better ride quality. The 450X also features a touchscreen dashboard, reverse assist, riding modes, and mobile connectivity for checking ride stats and software updates.

3 Vida V2 The V2 electric scooter is available in three variants - Lite, Plus, and Pro. The top-of-the-line Vida V2 Pro is a practical option for everyday travel. It provides a range of 165 km and fully charges in approximately 3.5 hours. This scooter runs on a 3.9 kW battery and gets a top speed of 90 kmph. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.9 seconds and is priced at about ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Other notable features include disc brakes, LED lighting, and a removable battery, making it suitable for those seeking a simple, city-focused electric scooter.

4 Ola S1 Pro The Ola S1 Pro focuses on performance and tech-forward features. It uses a 13 kW motor and can reach a top speed of 141 km/h. The scooter includes a cruise control system, flat footboard, and 34 litres of under-seat storage. It’s integrated with the Ola mobile app, which allows for functions like remote unlocking and ride tracking. Its minimalist design and software-based features may appeal to riders interested in modern mobility solutions.

5 TVS iQube ST The TVS iQube ST offers a range of up to 150 km and comes with several smart features. These include a touchscreen display, voice control support (including Alexa), turn-by-turn navigation, and mobile app integration. Users can access various digital tools through the TVS app, such as trip tracking, notifications, and remote charge monitoring. The scooter is designed for those looking for a tech-enhanced ride without compromising on range.

