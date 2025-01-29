Hyundai hopes to grab one-fifth EV market share in India

Hyundai Motor is planning to disrupt the electric vehicle segment in India with the likes of the Creta EV and other upcoming electric cars. The Korean auto giant has said it is hopeful to capture one-fifth of the EV four-wheeler segment in the long-term as it plans to shift its focus on sustainable mobility. Hyundai currently offers the Ioniq 5 electric SUV besides the newly-launched Creta EV. In coming days, the carmaker plans to introduce a few more models in India.

Hyundai Creta EV, the first EV from the Korean auto giant in India to be based on an existing ICE model, was launched on January 17 during the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Offered at a starting price of ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta EV will rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV, Maruti e Vitara and MG ZS EV among others in the compact EV segment.'

Hyundai plans major EV offensive in India

During an earnings call on the eve of quarterly sales report, Hyundai Motor revealed it aims to capture at least 20 per cent of the EV market share in India soon. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "Our long-term plan is definitely to target a market share of 20 per cent in the EV space. We have about 14 to 15 per cent in the ICE (internal combustion engine) space." Besides the Creta EV and Ioniq 5, the carmaker plans to drive in at least three more electric cars in India soon to boost its chance to challenge the likes of Tata Motors, the leading manufacturer in the EV segment.

Hyundai pins big hopes on Creta EV

Hyundai hopes the Creta EV will play a crucial role in the carmaker's EV strategy and growth in the segment. The EV avatar of India's most popular compact SUV is the first electric car to be locally manufactured by the Korean auto giant. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director at Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "Creta electric is ready to push the boundaries over what the electric SUV can offer... With more than 1.1 million Creta customers and the trust it has, we believe no other vehicle than the Creta can pull the message to begin the EV journey."

The carmaker hopes the Creta EV will contribute at least 10 per cent of the popular model's overall sales in India. The Creta SUV, also offered in both petrol and diesel, currently account for more than 10,000 units on an average every month. Hyundai hopes the EV version of the SUV to clock at least a thousand units each month. The Creta SUV has already clocked more than 11 lakh units across India since its debut nearly a decade ago.

