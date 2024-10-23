Will Mahindra XUV 3XO EV trump Nexon EV? Check expected features, range

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is expected to debut in the coming months, and with this, the homegrown manufacturer is gearing up to expand its all-electric lineup. Currently, the carmaker’s portfolio is limited to the XUV400 and the new model is going to be slotted right below it. With its launch, the XUV 3XO EV is expected to be pitted against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV . While Mahindra has not shared any details about the upcoming model as of yet, spy shots of the current test mule have emerged and have been circulated across social media. With the launch expected around late 2024, we have come up with a list of what we expect from the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

1 Exterior design: Since it is tradition for nearly all new electric renditions of an existing ICE-powered car to bear design changes, we can expect the same from the upcoming XUV 3XO EV. Spy shots suggest that the LED headlamp and DRL unit will remain untouched, but the automaker is expected to update the front fascia with a new grille design. On the test mule, the charging port is positioned above the front passenger side fender and this is expected to remain at the time of launch. The compact SUV is expected to get fitted with a new set of bumpers all around. The rear end retains the signature L-shaped connected LEDs while the badging is done in a copper colour, which is part of Mahindra’s modus operandi regarding EVs. The XUV 3XO EV gets its roof painted in the same copper colour and Mahindra has added roof rails.

2 Interior feel: The test mule’s cabin features a dual-tone theme of black and beige, and this is also available in the ICE-powered car. Spy shots highlight copper inserts expected to be applied to various places around the cabin, such as on the centre console around the gear lever. While certain colour options may be carried over from the ICE version to the EV, Mahindra is expected to offer the XUV 3XO EV in multiple EV-exclusive paint jobs. A dual-tone theme of white and copper, as spotted on the test mule, is expected to be one of the included options. Aside from these changes, the interior layout looks largely similar and it is expected to feature leatherette seats with ventilation.

3 Tech and safety features: The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is expected to feature all the interior goodies that the ICE-powered 3XO currently offers and the spy shots suggest a 10.25-inch touchscreeen infotainment display that should feature smartphone connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver is expected to receive a 10.25-inch digital display for the instrument cluster. The cabin is further expected to include wireless charging for smartphones, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, and a panoramic sunroof. With regards to its safety tech, the XUV 3XO EV is expected to feature six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, EPB with auto-hold, and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

