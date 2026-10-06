Why the TVS Orbiter changed my mind about electric scooters?

I have spent a lot of time riding electric scooters over the last few years, but it was living with the TVS Orbiter for a couple of months that really made me think about why an electric scooter can make more sense than a petrol scooter for everyday use.

It is not because electric scooters are faster, more exciting or necessarily better at everything. Petrol scooters still have some very obvious advantages. But when you look at what a scooter is actually used for, an electric scooter like the Orbiter starts making a lot of sense.

Most scooter rides are short. They involve traffic, frequent stops, errands and commuting. This is exactly where an electric scooter works well. And after spending a couple of months with the Orbiter, I found that many of the reasons I liked it had less to do with it being electric and more to do with how well it works as an everyday scooter.

It is incredibly practical

The first thing that stands out about the TVS Orbiter is just how easy it is to live with. It has a 763 mm seat height, which makes it very accessible. Getting on and off the scooter is easy, and it does not feel intimidating even if you are not particularly tall.

Then there is the seat itself. At 845 mm, it is quite long and gives the rider plenty of room to move around. It is comfortable too, which becomes important when the scooter is being used every single day.

That is what I think an urban scooter should be. It should fit into your routine without demanding too much from you.

The Orbiter does that really well.

The floorboard is genuinely useful. Another detail I appreciated during my time with the Orbiter is its 290 mm of floorboard space. That might sound like a specification worth mentioning only on a brochure, but you notice it almost immediately when you use the scooter every day. There is plenty of room to move your feet around, and that makes the scooter feel more spacious and practical.

It also makes carrying things easier. There is a hook for hanging grocery bags, for example. It is a small feature, but these are exactly the sort of things that become surprisingly useful when you are actually living with a vehicle rather than riding it for 20 minutes on a test ride.

The 34-litre storage space is a big deal

The Orbiter's 34-litre underseat storage is another feature that I found genuinely useful.

This is one of those things that sounds good on paper but becomes far more important in everyday use. You can carry your regular stuff without having to find somewhere else to put it, and that adds a lot to the scooter's practicality.

After spending this much time with it, I think this is one of the Orbiter's strongest qualities. A scooter is supposed to make carrying things easier. The Orbiter does that without making a big deal about it.

The ride quality is one of its biggest strengths

The other thing that stood out to me over the course of my time with the Orbiter was its comfortable ride quality.

Indian roads are rarely perfect. You encounter potholes, broken patches, speed breakers and uneven surfaces almost every time you ride. A comfortable suspension setup makes a huge difference because those imperfections stop being something you have to constantly think about.

The Orbiter is not trying to be sporty or aggressive. And I think that is the right approach. It feels like a scooter designed to make daily riding easy.

This is where electric power starts making sense

All of those qualities would make the Orbiter a useful scooter regardless of its powertrain. But then you add an electric motor to the equation.

There is no clutch, no gear shifting and no engine noise. In stop-and-go traffic, the smooth and immediate response of an electric motor feels perfectly suited to the job.

You simply get on, twist the throttle and go.

For a vehicle that spends most of its life dealing with urban traffic, that simplicity is a genuine advantage.

The running cost is another major advantage

Then comes the obvious benefit of electricity over petrol. Charging an electric scooter generally costs less per kilometre than running a petrol scooter. For someone who rides every day, those savings can add up over time.

And this is where the Orbiter's nature as a practical city scooter becomes important. You commute to work. You ride to the shops. You make a quick trip across town. You come home and plug it in.

There is no need to make a separate stop at a petrol station every time the fuel level gets low.

Once you get used to that, it is difficult not to appreciate the convenience.

You start appreciating the simplicity too

An electric scooter has fewer conventional powertrain components than a petrol scooter.

There is no engine oil to replace, no spark plug to deal with and no exhaust system. That does not make an EV maintenance-free, but there is less mechanical complexity associated with its powertrain.

Again, this works particularly well for something like the Orbiter.

It feels less like a machine you need to constantly manage and more like something you just use.

And that is ultimately why I think electric scooters make more sense

After spending a couple of months with the TVS Orbiter, I have started looking at electric scooters slightly differently.

The argument for an EV is not simply about saving money on fuel. It is about how well the vehicle fits into your daily life.

The Orbiter has a 763 mm seat height that makes it accessible, an 845 mm long and comfortable seat, 290 mm of floorboard space, a useful grocery hook and 34 litres of underseat storage.

Those are not headline-grabbing numbers. But together, they make the scooter remarkably easy to live with.

Then there is the comfortable ride quality, which makes it well suited to the roads we deal with every day.

Add the smoothness, quietness and lower running costs of an electric powertrain, and the Orbiter starts making a very convincing case for itself.

Petrol scooters still have their advantages. Refuelling takes minutes, long-distance travel is easier and you do not have to think about charging infrastructure in the same way.

But for someone whose scooter is primarily a city commuter, I think the equation is changing.

An electric scooter does not need to be better than a petrol scooter in every single category.

It just needs to be better at the things you do most often.

And after spending a couple of months with the TVS Orbiter, I think that is exactly where electric scooters have their strongest argument.

For everyday urban riding, they simply make a lot of sense.

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