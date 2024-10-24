What US vs China? Ford CEO drives a Xiaomi SUV. And he loves it

The rivalry between American and Chinese car companies is as intense as it is ruthless. In the face of mounting pressure from Chinese automotive brands, the Americans have had to up their own game. And in the light of even consumer-electronics' companies joining the playfield, the stakes have become higher still. But a good product is a good product is a good product. Just as Jim Farley.

In a recent interview to Everything Electric Show, the Ford CEO said that he had a Xiaomi SU7 imported to the US and that he has been driving the electric vehicle (EV) for several months. Farley even admitted to liking the EV. "Xiaomi is an industry juggernaut and a consumer brand that is much stronger than (most) car companies. "I don't like talking about the competition so much, but I drive a Xiaomi. We flew one from Shanghai to Chicago and I've been driving it for six months now, and I don't want to give it up," he said.

Farley also pointed to how Chinese cell-phone manufacturing companies have entered the automobile space, unlike American counterparts. And this is what may have piqued his interest in the Xiaomi SU7. "I've had two trips to China the last two years that were literally epiphanies. The last one was about the Xiaomi product. In the west, our cell phone companies don't have car (divisions). But in China, both Huawei and Xiaomi, the two biggest cell phone companies, are inside of every vehicle that is made."

