What US vs China war? Ford CEO drives a Xiaomi SUV. And he loves it!

The rivalry between American and Chinese car companies is as intense as it is ruthless. In the face of mounting pressure from Chinese automotive brands, the Americans have had to up their own game. And in the light of even consumer-electronics' companies joining the playfield, the stakes have become higher still. But a good product is a good product is a good product. Just as Jim Farley.

In a recent interview to Everything Electric Show, the Ford CEO said that he had a Xiaomi SU7 imported to the US and that he has been driving the electric vehicle (EV) for several months. Farley even admitted to liking the EV. "Xiaomi is an industry juggernaut and a consumer brand that is much stronger than (most) car companies. "I don't like talking about the competition so much, but I drive a Xiaomi. We flew one from Shanghai to Chicago and I've been driving it for six months now, and I don't want to give it up," he said.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Ford Mustang Mach E ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal

Farley also pointed to how Chinese cell-phone manufacturing companies have entered the automobile space, unlike American counterparts. And this is what may have piqued his interest in the Xiaomi SU7. "I've had two trips to China the last two years that were literally epiphanies. The last one was about the Xiaomi product. In the west, our cell phone companies don't have car (divisions). But in China, both Huawei and Xiaomi, the two biggest cell phone companies, are inside of every vehicle that is made."

All you need to know about Xiaomi SU7

Watch: Xiaomi SU7 electric car makes India debut: Will the Tesla, BYD rival launch here?

The SU7 was launched early 2024 and is the first automobile to have entered mass production from Xiaomi. The company entered into a contract with BAIC Off-road for the production part of what is touted as a performance all-electric sedan. As per the company, the name itself means ‘Speed Ultra.’

The Xiaomi SU7 is powered by a 73.6 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 700 kms for the Standard version, up to 830 kms for the Pro version and up to 800 kms for the ultra-performance oriented Pro Max version. The company also plans to offer the vehicle with two larger battery pack options.

Loaded to the brim with tech-based features, the Xiaomi SU7 has some serious drive capabilities and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.78 seconds in the Pro Max version. It also offers a total power output of 672 bhp and torque of 838 Nm.

While the EV has received a huge response post its launch, Xiaomi says it is entirely focused on offering it within China and will ramp up production capabilities to meet the orders it has received.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: