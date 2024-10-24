HT Auto
What Us Vs China War? Ford Ceo Drives A Xiaomi Suv. And He Loves It!

What US vs China war? Ford CEO drives a Xiaomi SUV. And he loves it!

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Oct 2024, 08:37 AM
  • When the top boss of an American car company says he does not want to give up his Chinese EV, you can assume the EV is great, right?
Xiaomi SU7 EV
The Xiaomi SU7 is the smartphone company’s first ever electric car that was launched for the Chinese market in March of this year and is a result of a $10 billion dollar project. 
The SU7 was recently showcased in India in an event to mark the company’s milestone of operating for 10 years on Indian soil. 
The SU7 comes in two variants for the Chinese market. The first promises a driving range of 668 km on a single charge, while the second claims that the SU7 can run for 800 km on a single charge. 
Xiaomi claims that the SU7 boasts a top speed of 265 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in under three seconds.
The SU7 features a seven-inch digital gauge cluster, 5.6-inch heads-up display, wireless phone charging slot, powered front seats and a 25-speaker setup. 
Xiaomi has further equipped the car with seven airbags, ABS, stability control systems, and LiDAR-powered Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that enables emergency braking and lane driving aids. 
The Xiaomi SU7 is priced at $35,000 (approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh) and is $4,000 cheaper than the Tesla Model 3 in China. 
The SU7 measures 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and 1,455 mm in height. The car comes with a 3,000 mm wheelbase and brings a combined frunk and bootspace of 622 litres. 
While Xiaomi aims for 100,000 deliveries by the end of the year, the company has already managed to rake in more than 70,000 orders for the SU7 in the short time span since its introduction. 
Although the SU7 is unlikely to be brought to India for sale anytime soon, the showcasing of the car in India can be attributed to Xiaomi’s product strategy diversification. 
Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle can perform like a sports car with top speed of up to 265 kmph and the ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in under three seconds.
The rivalry between American and Chinese car companies is as intense as it is ruthless. In the face of mounting pressure from Chinese automotive brands, the Americans have had to up their own game. And in the light of even consumer-electronics' companies joining the playfield, the stakes have become higher still. But a good product is a good product is a good product. Just as Jim Farley.

In a recent interview to Everything Electric Show, the Ford CEO said that he had a Xiaomi SU7 imported to the US and that he has been driving the electric vehicle (EV) for several months. Farley even admitted to liking the EV. "Xiaomi is an industry juggernaut and a consumer brand that is much stronger than (most) car companies. "I don't like talking about the competition so much, but I drive a Xiaomi. We flew one from Shanghai to Chicago and I've been driving it for six months now, and I don't want to give it up," he said.

Also Read : Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal

Farley also pointed to how Chinese cell-phone manufacturing companies have entered the automobile space, unlike American counterparts. And this is what may have piqued his interest in the Xiaomi SU7. "I've had two trips to China the last two years that were literally epiphanies. The last one was about the Xiaomi product. In the west, our cell phone companies don't have car (divisions). But in China, both Huawei and Xiaomi, the two biggest cell phone companies, are inside of every vehicle that is made."

All you need to know about Xiaomi SU7

Watch: Xiaomi SU7 electric car makes India debut: Will the Tesla, BYD rival launch here?

The SU7 was launched early 2024 and is the first automobile to have entered mass production from Xiaomi. The company entered into a contract with BAIC Off-road for the production part of what is touted as a performance all-electric sedan. As per the company, the name itself means ‘Speed Ultra.’

The Xiaomi SU7 is powered by a 73.6 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 700 kms for the Standard version, up to 830 kms for the Pro version and up to 800 kms for the ultra-performance oriented Pro Max version. The company also plans to offer the vehicle with two larger battery pack options.

Loaded to the brim with tech-based features, the Xiaomi SU7 has some serious drive capabilities and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.78 seconds in the Pro Max version. It also offers a total power output of 672 bhp and torque of 838 Nm.

While the EV has received a huge response post its launch, Xiaomi says it is entirely focused on offering it within China and will ramp up production capabilities to meet the orders it has received.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2024, 08:19 AM IST
