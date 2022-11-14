HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Watch: Viral Video Of Tesla Model Y Going Out Of Control, Causing Havoc In China

Watch: Viral video of Tesla Model Y going out of control, causing havoc in China

Tesla said the car's brake lights were not on when the car was speeding and that its data showed issues such as there being no action to step on the brakes throughout the vehicle's journey.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 09:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
This Tesla Model Y went out of control on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong, killing a motorcyclist and a high school girl. Tesla is assisting police probe into fatal crash.
This Tesla Model Y went out of control on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong, killing a motorcyclist and a high school girl. Tesla is assisting police probe into fatal crash.
This Tesla Model Y went out of control on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong, killing a motorcyclist and a high school girl. Tesla is assisting police probe into fatal crash.
This Tesla Model Y went out of control on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong, killing a motorcyclist and a high school girl. Tesla is assisting police probe into fatal crash.

Video of a Tesla Model Y racing out of control on streets of China has gone viral. The video of the incident, which is being probed by police, was shared on Reddit and shows how the electric car kept racing through narrow streets in southern province of Guangdong. According to reports, the driver was trying to park the car and when things went awry as the parking button of the Model Y didn’t work. Instead, it just kept on accelerating.

The incident took place on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong, killing a motorcyclist and a high school girl. The video shows the Model Y racing at high speed crashing into other vehicles and a cyclist. It finally came to a halt after crashing into another vehicle.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Police in China are investigating the incident that could dent Tesla's image in one of its biggest markets. The US-based EV maker is helping in the investigation. The cause of the incident has not yet been identified and an unnamed family member of the driver said the 55-year-old had issues with the brake pedal when he was about to pull over in front of his family store.

According to Tesla, the brake lights of the Model Y were not on when the car was speeding and that its data showed issues such as there being no action to step on the brakes throughout the vehicle's journey. News agency Reuters quoted a message for Tesla, which read, "Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance."

Tesla has faced claims of brake failure in China earlier as well. Last year, at the Shanghai auto show, an unhappy customer caused a social media stir by clambering atop a Tesla to protest the company's handling of her complaints about malfunctioning brakes involved with a car accident.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 09:09 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched
Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched
Would you buy BYD Atto 3 EV for ₹34 lakh?
Would you buy BYD Atto 3 EV for 34 lakh?
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
Chinese car giant launches new EV in India, more expensive than Fortuner
Chinese car giant launches new EV in India, more expensive than Fortuner
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city