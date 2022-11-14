Watch: Viral video of Tesla Model Y going out of control, causing havoc in China

Tesla said the car's brake lights were not on when the car was speeding and that its data showed issues such as there being no action to step on the brakes throughout the vehicle's journey.

Video of a Tesla Model Y racing out of control on streets of China has gone viral. The video of the incident, which is being probed by police, was shared on Reddit and shows how the electric car kept racing through narrow streets in southern province of Guangdong. According to reports, the driver was trying to park the car and when things went awry as the parking button of the Model Y didn’t work. Instead, it just kept on accelerating.

The incident took place on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong, killing a motorcyclist and a high school girl. The video shows the Model Y racing at high speed crashing into other vehicles and a cyclist. It finally came to a halt after crashing into another vehicle.

Police in China are investigating the incident that could dent Tesla's image in one of its biggest markets. The US-based EV maker is helping in the investigation. The cause of the incident has not yet been identified and an unnamed family member of the driver said the 55-year-old had issues with the brake pedal when he was about to pull over in front of his family store.

According to Tesla, the brake lights of the Model Y were not on when the car was speeding and that its data showed issues such as there being no action to step on the brakes throughout the vehicle's journey. News agency Reuters quoted a message for Tesla, which read, "Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance."

Tesla has faced claims of brake failure in China earlier as well. Last year, at the Shanghai auto show, an unhappy customer caused a social media stir by clambering atop a Tesla to protest the company's handling of her complaints about malfunctioning brakes involved with a car accident.

