HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Watch: This Ultra Powerful Chinese Ev Can Bounce Its Way Forward On Three Wheels

Watch: This ultra powerful Chinese EV can bounce its way forward on three wheels

BYD is mounting some serious challenge to global electric vehicle manufacturers and while its Blade battery technology is one of the most advanced in the world, the Chinese EV giant is also working on several other technologies to give its models an edge. Take the BYD YangWang U9 supercar for instance which boasts of an advanced suspension system that can help it rock forward even on three wheels.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2023, 09:50 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The BYD YangWang U9 on showcase during the Shanghai Auto Show.
The BYD YangWang U9 on showcase during the Shanghai Auto Show.
The BYD YangWang U9 on showcase during the Shanghai Auto Show.
The BYD YangWang U9 on showcase during the Shanghai Auto Show.

While air suspensions from luxury car manufacturers have set the bar high, BYD is claiming that its Disus-X suspension system is far more advanced. Banking on the manufacturers Damping Body Control System, Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System and Intelligent Air Body Control System, the set up allows the supercar to get vertical, lateral, and longitudinal motion control.

Presented on stage during the Shanghai Auto Show, a BYD YangWang U9 in a bright Yellow shade made its way forward with only three wheels. It was the suspension set up that held it up from where the fourth wheel was missing. While it is highly unlikely that an owner will ever drive the supercar in this way, the company claims that the technology itself can drastically cut body roll while helping improve acceleration and assist emergency braking. It could also be a crucial highlight in case of a wheel failure or tyre burst at high speed.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

High speed is likely to be a starry highlight of the BYD YangWang U9 because it boasts of four electric motors and offers 1,100 hp and mammoth 1,280 Nm of torque. It is further highlighted that the BYD YangWang U9 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in two seconds. The company is underlining that the electric supercar will have a range of around 700 kms.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2023, 09:50 AM IST
TAGS: BYD EV Electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city