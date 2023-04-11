Watch: This ultra powerful Chinese EV can bounce its way forward on three wheels

BYD is mounting some serious challenge to global electric vehicle manufacturers and while its Blade battery technology is one of the most advanced in the world, the Chinese EV giant is also working on several other technologies to give its models an edge. Take the BYD YangWang U9 supercar for instance which boasts of an advanced suspension system that can help it rock forward even on three wheels.

While air suspensions from luxury car manufacturers have set the bar high, BYD is claiming that its Disus-X suspension system is far more advanced. Banking on the manufacturers Damping Body Control System, Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System and Intelligent Air Body Control System, the set up allows the supercar to get vertical, lateral, and longitudinal motion control.

Presented on stage during the Shanghai Auto Show, a BYD YangWang U9 in a bright Yellow shade made its way forward with only three wheels. It was the suspension set up that held it up from where the fourth wheel was missing. While it is highly unlikely that an owner will ever drive the supercar in this way, the company claims that the technology itself can drastically cut body roll while helping improve acceleration and assist emergency braking. It could also be a crucial highlight in case of a wheel failure or tyre burst at high speed.

High speed is likely to be a starry highlight of the BYD YangWang U9 because it boasts of four electric motors and offers 1,100 hp and mammoth 1,280 Nm of torque. It is further highlighted that the BYD YangWang U9 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in two seconds. The company is underlining that the electric supercar will have a range of around 700 kms.

