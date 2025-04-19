Watch: Tesla Model Y spotted once again on Indian roads

Tesla has commenced testing the new Model Y on the Indian roads. The electric vehicle was spotted once again while it was driving on a highway. This is the third time that the Model Y has been spotted while it was wearing thick camouflage. Tesla has started hiring in India for multiple operations and it is expected that Tesla is set to launch its inaugural dealership in Mumbai, where it will initially offer fully imported electric vehicles for sale in India.

Model Y is expected to be the first model that Tesla will sell in India. This reasoning is valid, as SUVs currently represent the most popular body style globally. The Model Y offers the added benefit of increased ground clearance, which is essential for models intended for the Indian market, given the condition of the roads in the country. Previously, Tesla encountered numerous challenges with the earlier generation of the Model 3, primarily due to its insufficient ground clearance.

In the international market, the Model Y is offered exclusively in one configuration. It features an all-wheel drive system paired with a long-range battery pack, achieving an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometers and a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 96 kilometers per hour in just 4.6 seconds.

Additional features include power-adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, a sound system comprising 15 speakers and one subwoofer, a hands-free trunk, and eight cameras. It is also equipped with active safety technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Avoidance.

The electric SUV is available in six color choices: Stealth Grey, Pearl White, Deep Blue Metallic, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, and Quicksilver. For the interior, there are two options: Black and White or an all-black theme.

The Model Y has recently undergone a significant redesign, introducing new lighting elements at both the front and rear. The interior has been enhanced with updated ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a new touchscreen interface, and a soft-touch finish. Additionally, the suspension has been retuned for improved performance, and the steering has been made more responsive. Furthermore, the Model Y now features acoustic glass to minimize road noise.

