Despite the slight initial lead, the Harley-Davidson Livewire couldn't keep pace with the Tesla Modeol S Plaid. (Image: Youtube/Tesla Plaid channel)

Watch: Tesla Model S Plaid takes on Harley-Davidson Livewire in silent drag race

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 09:38 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tesla Model S Plaid power output is almost ten times the power generated by Harley-Davidson Livewire's 105 hp.

What happens when a Tesla Model S Plaid takes on a Harley-Davidson Livewire in a drag race? No wonder that's the most silent drag race you can ever imagine, with two pure electric silent machines racing. A video has emerged showing these two pure electric vehicles competing with each other in a drag race.

(Also Read: Tesla Model S Plaid gets track mode via over-the-air update)

Tesla Model S Plaid is currently the fastest accelerating sedan in the world. Since its introduction, automotive enthusiasts, EV evangelists have gone gaga about this electric luxury sedan. This is not the first time Tesla Model S Plaid was pitted against another vehicle for a drag race. However, this was the first time, this electric sedan was put on test against an electric motorcycle.

The race was not exactly a quarter-mile drag race, but despite that, the Tesla Model S Plaid had enough track left to easily walk around the Harley. The Tesla clocked a 6.1 at 191 kmph, while the Harley-Davidson Livewire recorded 7.27 at 156 kmph. The Livewire started with a slight edge thanks to the instant torque, but within a fraction of seconds, it was beaten by the Tesla. The bike had no time to build up power before the Model S Plaid was gone.

Remember that the Tesla Model S Plaid power output is almost ten times the power generated by Harley-Davidson Livewire's 105 hp.

Harley-Davidson Livewire comes as one of the most ambitious projects of the US premium motorcycle manufacturer. It is the brand's first-ever all-electric bike. Harley-Davidson Livewire comes with a top speed of 153 kmph. Harley has now started selling the Livewire under a separate brand.

The all-electric motorcycle weighs around 249 kg, which is around 45 kg heavier than many premium-high performance bikes. However, the weight is much below that Tesla Model S Plaid that scales at 2,161 kg. This huge weight difference makes the race between these two machines more interesting.

  • First Published Date : 10 Jan 2022, 09:38 AM IST