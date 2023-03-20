HT Auto
Watch: Tesla Model 3 in wreck after a crazy crash. Here's who is at fault

Tesla cars involved in fatal accidents are nothing new anymore. However, some crash reports make quite an impact, and such is the latest one involving a Tesla Model 3. Video footage captured by a Teslacam has been posted on social media revealing a Tesla Model 3 has been completely wrecked due to a crazy crash. The Youtube channel known as Wham Bam Teslacam had reported that two Tesla Model 3 were travelling on the same road together when one of them collided hard with a Ford van.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Mar 2023, 15:24 PM
A Tela Model 3 collided with a Ford work van clipping the latter, which resulted in a complete destruction of the EV's right front quarter.

The collision left the affected Tesla Model 3 badly damaged, with its right side front fender destroyed. However, the other Model 3 owner was lucky enough to miss being a victim of the impact. The video claims that the Model 3 owners, Darius and Hunter, were heading to work, one in a black Tesla while the other in a red one. The red Tesla EV collided with a white work van that was turning in front of the EVs but suddenly stopped in the middle of the road.

As the two Teslas were coming up over the hill, the van was not clearly visible from a safe distance. When the van became visible, it was already late to react. The impacted Teala EV swarved to the left of the van to avoid the collision, but ended up clipping it. He regained control of the vehicle before almost hitting the traffic in the oncoming lane. The black Tesla swerved to the right of the van resulting in a near miss.

The police arrived soon at the spot and concluded that the van driver was at fault as the vehicle was taking a dangerous turn. The report further states that neither of the Model 3 drivers ended up with any injuries. The affected electric vehicle owner reached out to the van driver's insurance company to get the compensation for the repairs. However, the estimated cost of the repair is yet to be disclosed, claims the report.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2023, 15:24 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3 Tesla Tesla Model 3 electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV luxury car
