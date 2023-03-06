Watch: Tesla Model 3 destroyed by truck, owner gets a whopping $30k repair bill

Mishaps involving Tesla cars are nothing new, and lately, the number of such accidents seems to have increased. One of the key reasons these mishaps are being reported is the Teslacam. The Tesla cars come fitted with cameras across their exterior that capture the live feed of the surroundings while the vehicle moves. One such video captured by a Teslacam of a Tesla Model 3 showing how it was destroyed by a box truck near a toll booth on a highway in the US.

What's shocking about the latest incident involving the Tesla Model 3 is the repair bill the owner of the EV received. The car owner has been slapped with a long seven-page repair bill for the damages costing a whopping $30,000, which appears insane.

The Teslacam footage posted by the YouTube channel Wham Bam Teslacam shows how the car was struck by a large truck when the EV owner was driving up to a toll booth. The box truck driver reportedly humped out of the truck and tried to blame the Tesla owner for the accident. However, the Tesla owner clarified that the car's camera had recorded the crash.

As the story goes, the New Jersey state trooper arrived at the accident scene just a few minutes after the incident. When the Tesla owner showed the police officer the Teslacam footage, the officer reportedly said he would still have to conduct a full investigation, which would take up to 15 days.

The video claims that the Tesla owner received a copy of the police report 17 days later, which didn't conclude who was at fault in the accident. Instead, each driver was held 50 per cent responsible for the crash. The police report also revealed that the box truck driver merged without using a turn signal, and the Tesla driver merged simultaneously. As the Tesla Model 3 was merging, its driver was considered at least partly at fault.

