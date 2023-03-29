Watch: Tesla Cybertruck corners like a pro

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world, and ahead of its production this year, the electric pickup truck has been making headlines worldwide. A tweet has surfaced showing the Tesla Cybertruck making turns like a pro, and the automaker's CEO Elon Musk has replied to that tweet by saying that it would perhaps come with better cornering capability than a Model Y.

The video surfaced just a few months before the pickup truck's slated production commencement. It is no surprise that Tesla is testing the prototypes of the Cybertruck. They can be spotted more frequently on the roads, especially in California, the home of Tesla's engineering team.

Speaking about the particular video, it shows the Tesla Cybertruck's four-wheel steering in action as the pickup truck takes sharp turns at intersections in Palo Alto. Despite its quick turns, the pickup truck seems to maintain its composure, which is impressive considering the size of the Cybertruck. The prototype is seen performing some quick steering manoeuvres left and right while driving on the road, which was possibly part of the testing procedure.

The video ends with the Tesla Cybertruck taking a 90-degree right turn in total confidence, with a very brief push of the brake pedal. Overall, we must say that the video reveals the manoeuvrability of the electric truck is really impressive. However, it doesn't show the Cybertruck taking a complete U-turn. But, the turning radius for the EV is expected to be tight, judging by how it makes turns. In reply to the video, a user commented that the Cybertruck would have the turning radius of a Model Y. In response, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a bold statement. “Perhaps better than a Y in turning," wrote Musk.

For reference, the Tesla Model Y has a turning radius of 39 feet 8 inches with its 187 inches length. The pickup truck, on the other hand, is 231 inches long. Hence, it would come with a bigger turning radius.

