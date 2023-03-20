Watch: Tesla cars blink in sync with RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu

The song Naatu Naatu from S S Rajamouli's Telegu-language film RRR has not only taken Indian audience by storm but has also won hearts abroad. The song recently won Oscar for the ‘best original song’ category thanks to its catchy tempo and energetic feel. While enthusiasts back home are celebrating this feat, fans in New Jersey too have paid a tribute to the song by putting up a Tesla lightshow.

The over-one-minute video has been shared on Twitter by RRR's official handle with a caption, “@Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of #Oscar Winning Song #NaatuNaatu in New Jersey… Thanks for all the love."

The video shows dozens of Tesla cars in a parking lot syncing their headlights with the beats of the song. The lights go in and out, red and white depending on the beat being played, portraying an amazing and engaging light show.

The video has already garnered more than 101k views on Twitter at the time of filing of the report. Twitter users appreciated the light show in the comments section with remarks such as “Damn that's so cool!", “Epic", “Superb", “Amazing" and “Goosebumps".

Tesla cars can perform a light show through a feature called ‘Tesla Toybox’. This feature allows the vehicle's owner to activate a range of fun features including a light show mode. When activated, this mode allows for the car's headlights, taillights, turn signals, and interior lights to programmed to flash and change colors in sync with music.

Tesla cars' sound system can also be programmed to play music through the car's speakers, providing a complete audio-visual experience. This feature is available on some Tesla models, including the Model S, Model X, and Model 3.

The song Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravani while its lyrics have been written by Chandrabose. The song has been picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

