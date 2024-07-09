Watch: PM Narendra Modi takes a ride in electric car during Moscow visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in an electric car during the course of his visit to Moscow in Russia. The electric car was driven by Russian President Vladimir Putin at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

Both PM Modi and President Putin were seen taking a ride in the electric car which resembled a golf cart but with wider tyres and a bulkier frame. The four-seater electric cart features two forward-facing seats and two bucket seats facing the back.

#WATCH | Visuals of PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo



It is not yet clear which model or from which brand the electric car is or is from but the drive itself could also signal the emphasis on clean mobility solutions that both leaders have been focusing on.

While India is the world's third-largest vehicle market, in terms of sales, the Russian auto industry has taken a hit in the aftermath of Russia-Ukraine war when several multinational brands left the country. But local as well as Chinese brands have increased their respective presence here with the EV market here expected to reach a revenue of US$46.5m in 2024.

