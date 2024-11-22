Watch: Move over Beast, Tesla Cybertruck joins Donald Trump's motorcade

Donald Trump and Elon Musk made for a formidable team in the run-up to the US Presidential Elections with the latter supporting the Republican candidate's bid to enter the White House for the second time. And now that Trump is all set to become the next US President, his official motorcade may include a surprise vehicle in the form of a Tesla Cybertruck soon. Although not officially confirmed, a Tesla Cybertruck was recently spotted as part of Trump's motorcade in Texas, adding fuel to the fire of speculations.

A typically-long convoy of cars were transporting US President-elect Trump to a to a SpaceX launch recently when the Cybertruck was spotted as part of the security fleet. While it is not clear who was driving the electric pick-up truck that is the latest offering from the Musk-led company, social media was abuzz with speculation about the possibility of the Cybertruck officially entering into service for the next US President.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82kWh 82kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Cybertruck in the motorcade on Starbase 🚀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8u6ZtZeJW1 — Margo Martin (@margomartin) November 19, 2024

The convoy in Texas mostly comprised of Chevrolet Tahoes or Suburbans while a Ford F-150 was also seen. All of these vehicles were in the typical shade of Black, except for the Cybertruck which clearly stood out from the pack. So will the Cybertruck officially provide cover to Trump when he takes charge? Should it? Can it?

What's special about Tesla Cybertruck?

First showcased back in November of 2019, the Cybertruck is the newest Tesla anywhere in the world. It is also considered the most unconventional electric vehicle available. At the time of its first reveal, a steel ball shattered its armoured window in a demonstration that was originally meant to showcase its rugged capabilities. The EV has since come a fair distance even though its production timelines were pushed back repeatedly.

Also Read : Tesla recalls 2,400 Cybertruck units in sixth recall for the EV

The first batch of production-version Tesla Cybertrucks were rolled out in November of 2023 and in the past year, thousands have made way onto global roads. But why? For starters, the Cybertruck is touted as the most-capable all-electric pick-up vehicle which is 'as quick as a sportcar.' It claims to go from 0 to 100 kmph in around 2.6 seconds, has a top speed of 209 kmph, towing capacity of 4,990 and also comes with all-wheel-drive capabilities. Additionally, the Tesla Cybertruck has a claimed range of over 550 kilometres per charge.

But what also makes the Tesla Cybertruck popular is the claim that it is a robust vehicle that can take a beating. The body is made of proprietary stainless steel alloy called Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel. The panels are 1.8 mm thick on its doors and 1.4 mm thick everywhere else. The panels are laser-cut and it is claimed that these can withstand dents and scratches.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: