Watch: Mercedes-Benz EQG mocks Rivian R1T, performs tank turn showing prowess

Mercedes-Benz dubs the tank turn feature of EQG as G-Turn.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2022, 09:31 AM
Mercedes-Benz EQG concept retains the iconic silhoutte of the G-Class SUV.
Mercedes-Benz seems to be leaving no stones unturned when it comes to developing the all-electric variant of the mighty G-Class. Christened as Mercedes-Benz EQG, the pure electric SUV has been spotted mocking the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck in a video, doing a tank turn, showcasing its offroading prowess. The German luxury car brand termed this manoeuvre as G-Turn.

(Also Read: ‘Must have been drunk’: Daimler boss on board approval for Mercedes AMG Hypercar)

The video shows the Mercedes-Benz EQG spinning around in circles on a loose surface, similar to what battle tanks can perform. Besides all its exciting features the G-Turn too comes as one of the intriguing features of the upcoming EQG. Rivian has showcased this feature in its R1T electric pickup truck, but not offering it in customer-spec models. It is not sure if Mercedes-Benz will offer this feature in the customer-spec EQG or not.

The all-electric G-Class SUV was previewed by the automaker in concept form at the Munich Motor Show last year. Since then, it has garnered a lot of attention from automotive enthusiasts. The production model of the SUV is expected to come resembling closely to the concept car and the internal combustion engine-powered G-Class as well. This means, the SUV will retain the iconic G-Class visual appearance, while there will be some signature EQ design elements as well.

Based on the same basic ladder-frame chassis as the regular G-Class, Mercedes-Benz EQG will come with a dual-tone theme and illuminated front grille, which are signature styling elements of EQ badged models from the brand. The concept car showcased unique wheels and a storage box for the spare wheel.

For the power source, the Mercedes-Benz EQG is expected to carry a quad motor setup, where each motor will generate power for one wheel. However, the luxury mobility brand is yet to reveal the technical specifications of the EQG production model. With the car slated to hit market sometime in 2024, expect more details to surface in near future.

First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 09:31 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz EQG EQG Mercedes luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
