Watch: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara goes through crash test

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is all-set to launch the e Vitara in the Indian market soon. The brand has released a video in which the e Vitara can be seen going through a crash test. However, the crash test was done internally so we do not know what the safety rating of the e Vitara is. We expected that the e Vitara would score a good safety rating considering that the model will also go on sale in the European market.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara comes with Level 2 Advanced Driver Aids System, Anti-lock braking system, Electronic Parking Brake, 360-degree camera, Electronic Brake Distribution, rear parking sensors with camera and tyre pressure monitoring system. There would also be seven airbags on offer.
Maruti Suzuki's e Vitara will be offered with two options for battery packs: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Each battery pack will deliver distinct power outputs, ensuring a driving range exceeding 500 kilometres on a single charge. The e Vitara will be compatible with both 7 kW AC charging and fast charging capabilities of up to 70 kW DC. The 49 kWh battery pack, which is coupled with a front-axle mounted electric motor, is expected to generate a peak power of 142 bhp and a maximum torque of 192.2 Nm. In contrast, the 61 kWh battery pack is anticipated to provide a peak power of 171 bhp and a maximum torque of 192.5 Nm.
The interior of the vehicle features a dual-spoke steering wheel along with a dual-screen configuration on the dashboard. This configuration includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Additional design elements and features within the cabin of the e Vitara comprise rectangular air conditioning vents, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, an electronic parking brake, and a wireless phone charger. Furthermore, the cabin is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a driver's seat that can be adjusted in ten ways, and ventilated front seats.
