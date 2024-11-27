Copyright © HT Media Limited
Watch: Mahindra XEV 9e crash tested at internal facility. Another five-star rating?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM
  • Mahindra XEV 9e smahes into test barriers during an internal demonstration to showcase its safety credetials.
The recently-launched Mahindra XEV 9e SUV is crash tested at the company facility.

On the sidelines of the launch of the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e, the company demonstrated the safety capabilities of the former during an internal crash test at its facility in Chennai. The demonstration was carried out in the presence of gathered media members.

Also Read : Key highlights from Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e launch event

Mahindra has a long list of models with five and four-star safety ratings in Global NCAP crash tests. And while the Mahindra XEV 9e has not yet been officially tested by Global NCAP, the internal crash test reflects the confidence of the carmaker that this model too is likely to come out with a perfect score.

Mahindra XEV 9e safety features

Mahindra XEV 9e has been launched at 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and will come in three variants - Pack 1, Pack 2 and Pack 3. Only the price of XEV 9e Pack 1 has been revealed so far. But Mahindra is making some very big claims as far as the safety credentials of the electric SUV is concerned.

Mahindra is aiming for a perfect crash safety score once again, this time from its XEV 9e.

The top variant of Mahindra XEV 9e will come with as many as seven airbags and will also feature 360-degree camera, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System. The entry-level Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 will get six airbags, reverse camera, an electronic parking brake and a tyre pressure monitor.

Also Read : Decoding what Sonic Studio Experience on Mahindra EVs promise for audiophiles

Mahindra XEV 9e battery and range

At the core of the Mahindra XEV 9e are two battery pack options - 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The Mahindra XEV 9e claims to have an MIDC-certified range of around 650 kilometres. Additonally, the XEV 9e can be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 20 minutes using a 175 kW fast charger.

The XEV 9e also claims to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds and offers 288 bhp and 380 Nm of torque.

Mahindra XEV 9e bookings and delivery

The Mahindra XEV 9e will start arriving at dealerships in January of 2025 and deliveries will begin from end of February. Bookings for Mahindra XEV 9e will eventually open at existing dealerships as well as the company's online sales platform.

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XEV 9e Mahindra BE 6e XEV 9e electric car electric vehicle EV Mahindra
