Watch: Mahindra-owned Pininfarina Battista hypercar hit 200 kmph in 4.75 seconds

Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina has an electric hypercar called Battista. It is priced at ₹18 crore and the deliveries of the hypercar will soon be starting. Now, Pininfarina Battista has set a new production car record in terms of acceleration. The hypercar is the fastest accelerating road-legal vehicle in the world right now. The Battista set numerous acceleration as well as deceleration records.

According to Pininfarina, the Battista can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 1.86 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 4.75 seconds. In terms of deceleration tests, the Battista can decelerate from 100 kmph to 0 in just 31 metres. This is an EV production record.

Pininfarina Battista can hit a top speed of 350 kmph. This is quite fast for an electric vehicle. For reference, the Lotus Evija electric hypercar and Tesla Model S Plaid also have the same top speed.

What helps the Battista is the weight distribution and its low centre of gravity. The battery cells are housed in a T-shaped layout inside the monocoque chassis that is made up of carbon fibre. The battery pack is mounted in the central tunnel between the passenger and the driver.

The battery pack has a capacity of 120 kWh and it consists of 6960 lithium-ion cells. The pack itself contributes to the one-third weight of the vehicle which weighs almost 2 tonnes. The driving range of the Pininfarina Battista is 482 km which is EPA rated.

The power is transmitted to all four wheels. The four electric motors produce a combined power output of 1,900 hp and a peak torque output of a massive 2,300 Nm. "The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tires proven over many thousands of test miles, and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world." said Automobili Pininfarina Chief Production and Engineering Officer Paolo Dellacha.

