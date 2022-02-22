Watch: LeBron James surprises crabs with Hummer EV's CrabWalk feature

GMC Hummer EV's CrabWalk function turns all its four wheels into one direction at 10 degree angle allowing the car to drive diagonally.

NBA superstar LeBron James starred in the first GMC Hummer EV commercial two years ago and now he has featured in another advertisement endorsing the electric pickup truck. This time, James took the pure electric iteration of the iconic GMC Hummer to surprise a cast of crabs and showed them CrabWalk.

Long story cut short, the GMC Hummer EV comes with a feature called CrabWalk, which has been highlighted in the latest commercial featuring the NBA athlete. The video shows how a bunch of crabs are fascinated by the Hummer EV and are willing to go the extra mile to check the electric pickup truck.

When James spots them, he decides to show them what they came to see. he engages the CrabWalk mode and drives the GMC Hummer EV truck, leaving the crabs in awe.

The GMC Hummer EV's CrabWalk function turns all the four wheels of the vehicle in the same direction up to a 10-degree angle. This allows the gigantic pickup truck to move diagonally like a crab.

The GMC Hummer EV is one of the most awaited electric pickup trucks. Upon launch, the GMC Hummer EV will lock horns with Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T etc. General Motors has started customer deliveries of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 electric pickup in December last year. The EV comes available at a starting price of $110,000. GM claims that the reservations for the Hummer EV Edition 1 are full, hence it is not taking any more bookings.

General Motors will further open booking for the Hummer EV3X later this year. It will be available at a starting price of $99,995. GMC is also working on a Hummer EV SUV, which would hit the market in early next year.

