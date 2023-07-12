Watch: Is this the new Tesla minibus concept? Know more

Tesla is undoubtedly the pole position holder in the global electric vehicle market with its range of electric cars. After launching EVs like Model S, Model Y, Model X and Model 3, the US electric car manufacturer is currently gearing up to introduce its much-awaited Cybertruck electric pickup truck. Also, it seems the auto company is working on an all-electric bus as well, but that will be meant for The Boring Company, another venture of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

A video has surfaced online showing a Tesla electric van prototype. The user claims that it is a Tesla people mover meant for The Boring Company. The image reveals the Tesla minibus in the form of a transparent pod, that comes built with high-strength glass all around it, offering the occupants a 360-degree view. The vehicle gets the company logo on the steering wheel.

As it looks, the vehicle is in a very early development phase. It gets a large glazed area and looks like an autonomous shuttle bus. The vehicle comes with a total of 12 seats, including one for the driver. The image doesn't give any idea if the vehicle has any wheels mounted under the flat floor. The user who posted this video online describes it as a secret Tesla van prototype designed for the Vegas Loop. It resembles a concept vehicle unveiled by The Boring Company back in 2017 as a preview for a 12-passenger vehicle designed for its Las Vegal Loop system.

Interestingly Tesla mentioned the robotaxi back in 2016, in the Tesla Master Plan Part 2. The mini electric bus that became viral in the latest video could be a part of that. However, Tesla or Elon Musk himself has not revealed anything officially about this.

