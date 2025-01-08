Driverless BYD YangWang U9 supercar gets Disus-X suspension allowing it to jump over potholes and spikes

The BYD YangWang U9 is an electric autonomous driving supercar that was unveiled to the world back in 2023. This self-driving technology-enabled electric supercar that has a face like McLaren models is capable of tackling 9potholes, spikes and other obstacles on the road in a unique manner. The Chinese EV maker has released a video showcasing the YangWang U9 which costs $230,000, avoiding a series of obstacles on the road by jumping over them.

The video shows the BYD YangWang U9 electric sportscar tackling a large pothole filled with water and measuring six metres wide and 2.5 metres long by jumping over it instead of bypassing it. Also, there was a bed of spikes with spikes about 3.5 cm in height, which was tacked by the YangWang U9 in a similar manner. The video reveals the car accelerates from 0-120 kmph and leaps over the obstacles. It also reveals how the front wheels push the car up first and are later followed by the rear wheels, making the EV hop over. Another interesting fact is that all these were done without any human intervention, as the video suggests. In a nutshell, it looked like a clip straight from a James Bond movie.

BYD YangWang U9 gets a plethora of advanced technology

BYD YangWang U9 electric supercar gets a wide range of advanced technology onboard. The supercar's jumping over the obstacles is performed by the Disus-X, its advanced suspension system. The Disus-X suspension system comprises an Intelligent Damping Body Control System, an Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System and an Intelligent Air Body Control System; all of which combine to provide the supercar with complex vertical, lateral and longitudinal motion control, claims the OEM. BYD states that the bouncing of the U9 relies solely on the kinetic power of the suspension.

Besides this smart suspension technology, BYD YangWang U9 also gets dual changing technology with two charging guns, helping the EV to charge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 10 minutes. The supercar is capable of running up to 450 kilometres on a single charge at a top speed of 310 kmph.

The BYD Yangwang U9 gets AWD technology to control all four wheels independently, helping to control the car with stability and safety. The supercar is also equipped with 12 active and passive aerodynamic packages to reduce drag coefficient and enhance heat dissipation efficiency.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: