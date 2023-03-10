Watch: Air Taxi company claims speed of 250 kmph during test flight

HT Auto
Battery-powered air mobility options are fast gliding into our present as a number of companies are working on eVTOL or electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles. Among them is German air taxi developer Lilium Air Mobility, a company that recently claimed hitting a key milestone with its in-development offering.

Updated on: 10 Mar 2023, 11:07 AM
A full-size mock-up of an electrically powered Lilium Jet air taxi is seen in a presentation bay inside a hangar at its headquarters in Oberpfaffenhofen airport outside Munich. (REUTERS)
A full-size mock-up of an electrically powered Lilium Jet air taxi is seen in a presentation bay inside a hangar at its headquarters in Oberpfaffenhofen airport outside Munich.

Lilium Air Mobility, according to a Reuters report, announced its Phoenix 2 hit a speed of 250 kmph during a recent testing session in southern Spain. The company also posted a teaser video of the flight on its social media handle. Although several more tests and much more work is still left before the possibility of commercial operations, the test still holds a whole lot of promise.

Companies working towards making air taxis a possibility are looking at revolutionising urban mobility in the near future, especially as most major urban centres have serious concerns over the density of on-ground traffic movement. As population concentration around urban centres continue to increase, eVTOL options are being seen as an increasingly viable optional. But there are several regulatory challenges - apart from those related to development - that would need to be cleared. Plus considering most in-development options are two or three seaters, eVTOL would best be a mode of travel for the wealthier class when it does take to global skies.

