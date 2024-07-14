Want to drive green? You should wait for these five EVs coming to India by 2025

The Indian passenger vehicle market is about to face a volley of EV launches through the second half of 2024. As the country approaches the festive season, which is generally a great period for auto sales in India, carmakers are gearing up to roll out their new EV models to an audience that lies awaiting. The second half of the year is bound to see a broad range of EVs across different segments and price ranges. Here is our list of five upcoming EVs in India that deserve your attention:

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV is expected to share a host of design elements with the ICE variant of the midsize SUV.

There are not many details about the Creta EV that are publicly available apart from a handful of spyshots. Hyundai Motors is expected to drive in the Creta EV by next year. The South Korean automaker has revealed that it will be launching five new electric vehicles and the Creta EV is slated to kick off this procession in the fouirht quarter of the current financial year 2024-25. The Creta EV is rumoured to run for 400 km on a single charge and is expected to be packed with features that include a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

The design of the Maruti Suzuki eVX has been updated since it was first showcased.

The eVX has been revealed at multiple auto shows by now and is also a part of Suzuki’s larger product portfolio. It was first showcased by Maruti Suzuki as a concept at last year’s Auto Expo. While it is expected to make its debut in 2025, new reports suggest that it will be available with two battery pack options – a 40 kWh variant and a 60 kWh one. The eVX comes equipped with LED headlights and DRL units and Maruti Suzuki claims that it can provide up to 550 km on a single charge with the 60 kWh unit.

Hyundai Inster EV

Inster will launch first in Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific in due course.

The Inster is going to be Hyundai’ third EV in India when it launches in 2026. The Hyundai Inster is said to offer a 280-litre boot capacity and has two 10.25-inch digital displays, one for the infotainment and the other for the driver’s gauge cluster. Apart from wireless charging, the Inster brings an array of interior features such as a 64-colour ambient lighting setup, one-touch sunroof, and Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch accessibility. The micro-SUV is slated to come with two different battery pack options, the standard variant getting a 42 kWh one that allows it to churn out 95 bhp. The long-range variant receives the 49 kWh battery pack that can generate 113 bhp and 355 km of maximum range on a single charge.

Tata Curvv EV

The production version of Concept Curvv will be an EV first. The petrol and diesel versions will come in later and there won't be a hybrid version.

willTata is gearing up to roll out the petrol, diesel, and electric variants of the Curvv EV, and it is expected that the electric variant will launch before the internal combustion variants. The Curvv Ev is expected to come with a free-standing 12-inch touchscreen infotainment that allows for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver’s gauge cluster is expected to be digital as well. The Tata Curvv EV is expected to get the usual range of safety features such as six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Audi Q6 e-tron

The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron will arrive with new tech, sharper design, and a range of 625 km

The Q6 e-tron SUV has already made its debut earlier this year in March, and Audi is expected to bring it to India later this year. The Q6 e-tron was first launched in the AWD variant and the German carmaker introduced the RWD variant in May. The Q6 e-tron is based on an all-new platform which was specifically engineered for electric vehicles. It runs on an 800V system that is powered by dual-electrical motors positioned towards the rear. It features a 14.5-inch curved central display that extends to form the 11.9-inch gauge cluster.

