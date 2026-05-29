Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Everything you should know

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Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift in India, which comes with a wide range of updates on the design and feature front. Interestingly, the 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery packs of the electric hatchback remain the same as the pre-facelifted model, but they have been tuned for better performance, like 40% faster charging. However, the claimed range for the entry-level hatchback has been reduced from before. The new Tiago EV offers a maximum claimed range of 285 km on a single charge, as compared to the previous model's 315 km.
Tata Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric hatchbacks in India, alongside the MG Comet EV. The homegrown auto giant has introduced the updated Tiago EV at a price range of ₹6.99 lakh to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), as compared to the pre-facelift model's price range of ₹7.99 lakh to ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four trim choices: Smart 19, Pure+ 19, Pure+ 24, and Creative+ 24. Also, the 2026 Tiago EV comes with three new colour options - Sobo Surge, Dehradun Dew and Pangong Pulse, along with Pure grey, Pristine White and Daytona Grey.
|2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Variant-wise prices, colours & powertrain
|Variants
|Battery
|Colours
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Smart 19
|19.2 kWh
|₹6.99 lakh
|Pure+ 19
|19.2 kWh
|₹8.49 lakh
|Pure+ 19
|24 kWh
|₹9.49 lakh
|Creative+ 24
|24 kWh
|₹9.99 lakh
This means the electric hatchback has become further affordable for consumers. The Tiago EV is also available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme, which brings down the sticker price significantly to ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while commanding a battery rental of ₹2.60 for every kilometre driven. Enhancing its appeal as well as a value-for-money proposition to the consumers is the lifetime unlimited kilometre warranty for the battery pack that the OEM is offering.
If you are planning to buy the new Tata Tiago EV, here's a comprehensive look at the variant-wise pricing and powertrains, as well as features you get on every trim.
|2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Variant-wise key features
|Smart 19
|Pure+ 19 / Pure+ 24 (Addition to Smart 19)
|Creative+ 24 (Addition to Pure+)
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety
Among the variants of the new Tata Tiago EV, the Creative+ trim, which is the top-end one, seems the most value-for-money. It is not only the fully-loaded top-spec variant, but at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), more affordable than the pre-facelift model's top-end trim. It comes loaded with some key features like a 360-degree surround view camera, a blind-spot monitor, cruise control, hill-hold control and rear AC vents.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.