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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Want To Buy The 2026 Tata Tiago Ev Facelift? Variant Wise Price, Battery, Features Explained

Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Everything you should know

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 29 May 2026, 09:34 am
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The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift has been launched alongside its ICE sibling, and it comes available in four trim choices.

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.
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Tata Tiago EV
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Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift in India, which comes with a wide range of updates on the design and feature front. Interestingly, the 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery packs of the electric hatchback remain the same as the pre-facelifted model, but they have been tuned for better performance, like 40% faster charging. However, the claimed range for the entry-level hatchback has been reduced from before. The new Tiago EV offers a maximum claimed range of 285 km on a single charge, as compared to the previous model's 315 km.

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Tata Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric hatchbacks in India, alongside the MG Comet EV. The homegrown auto giant has introduced the updated Tiago EV at a price range of 6.99 lakh to 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), as compared to the pre-facelift model's price range of 7.99 lakh to 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four trim choices: Smart 19, Pure+ 19, Pure+ 24, and Creative+ 24. Also, the 2026 Tiago EV comes with three new colour options - Sobo Surge, Dehradun Dew and Pangong Pulse, along with Pure grey, Pristine White and Daytona Grey.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Variant-wise prices, colours & powertrain
VariantsBatteryColoursPrice (ex-showroom)
Smart 1919.2 kWh
  • Pure Grey
  • Pangong Pulse
  • Pristine White
  • Daytona Grey
 6.99 lakh
Pure+ 1919.2 kWh
  • Pure Grey
  • Pangong Pulse
  • Pristine White
  • Daytona Grey
  • Sobo Surge
  • Dehradun Dew
 8.49 lakh
Pure+ 1924 kWh
  • Pure Grey
  • Pangong Pulse
  • Pristine White
  • Daytona Grey
  • Sobo Surge
  • Dehradun Dew
 9.49 lakh
Creative+ 2424 kWh
  • Pure Grey
  • Pangong Pulse
  • Pristine White
  • Daytona Grey
  • Sobo Surge
  • Dehradun Dew
 9.99 lakh

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This means the electric hatchback has become further affordable for consumers. The Tiago EV is also available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme, which brings down the sticker price significantly to 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while commanding a battery rental of 2.60 for every kilometre driven. Enhancing its appeal as well as a value-for-money proposition to the consumers is the lifetime unlimited kilometre warranty for the battery pack that the OEM is offering.

If you are planning to buy the new Tata Tiago EV, here's a comprehensive look at the variant-wise pricing and powertrains, as well as features you get on every trim.

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Variant-wise features

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Variant-wise key features
Smart 19Pure+ 19 / Pure+ 24 (Addition to Smart 19)Creative+ 24 (Addition to Pure+)
Exterior
  • Chrome door handles
  • 14-inch steel wheels
  • Follow-me-home headlamps
  • Approach headlamps
  • Electrically Adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators
  • 14-inch wheel covers
  • Shark fin antenna with GPS
  • 14-inch hyperstyle wheels
  • LED DRLs
  • LED headlamps
  • Autofold ORVM
  • Electric tailgate
Interior
  • Digital island cluster
  • Fabric dashboard
  • Sporty steering wheel
  • Premium fabric seats
  • Front 12V power socket
  • Under-thigh support seats
  • Automatic AC
  • Drive modes: City & Sport
  • Multi mode regen with regen selector
  • Drive selection knob
  • iRA.ev connectivity with 40+ features
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • 4 speakers surround system
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Front 65W Type-C USB charger
  • All 4 power windows
  • 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system
  • Fabric dashboard
  • All-door soft-touch fabric
  • Fabric armrest
  • Push start/stop button
  • Cooled glovebox
Safety
  • 6 airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Rear parking sensor
  • TPMS
  • ISOFIX
  • High beam alert
  • Central lock with key
  • HD rear view camera
  • Day/night IRVM
  • Rear defogger
  • Automatic headlamps
  • 360-degree HD surround view camera
  • Blind view monitor
  • Rain sensing wipers
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • Traction control
  • Hill Hold Control (HHC)
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Front auto defogger
  • Cruise control

Among the variants of the new Tata Tiago EV, the Creative+ trim, which is the top-end one, seems the most value-for-money. It is not only the fully-loaded top-spec variant, but at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), more affordable than the pre-facelift model's top-end trim. It comes loaded with some key features like a 360-degree surround view camera, a blind-spot monitor, cruise control, hill-hold control and rear AC vents.

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First Published Date: 29 May 2026, 09:34 am IST
TAGS: Tata Tiago EV Tiago EV Tata
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