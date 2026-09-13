Want to buy BMW i7? 5 key facts you must know before spending your money on it

BMW has launched the new i7 in the Indian market alongside the new BMW 7 Series . The BMW i7 is the flagship electric sedan from the German luxury car manufacturer. It will be locally assembled in India, which makes the country second only to Germany, where the OEM will assemble this electric sedan.

The BMW i7 has been launched at a starting price of ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom). The BMW i7 is available in two trim choices: the base variant, i7 50 xDrive and the performance-focused top trim, i7 M70 xDrive.

If you are planning to buy the BMW i7, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the five key facts about this electric luxury sedan.

BMW i7: Price and bookings

The BMW i7 is available at a price ranging between ₹1.95 crore and ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for the luxury electric sedan have already commenced across India from August 2026. Interested customers can book the BMW i7 via the official BMW India website or the authorised dealerships.

BMW i7: India is only production hub outside Germany

The BMW i7 comes as a major milestone for the Indian government's 'Make-in-India' program, as the country is the second only outside Germany to locally assemble the BMW i7 alongside the new 7 Series. BMW will bring the i7 50 xDrive to India through the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and assemble it locally at the automaker's Chennai plant. However, the performance-oriented i7 M70 xDrive variant will be sold in India through the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route.

BMW i7: Monumental 728 km range

The new BMW i7 promises a massive range of up to 728 km on a single charge. Thanks to the upgraded and larger 112.5 kWh battery pack, the luxury electric limousine's entry variant boasts a massive WLTP-certified range of up to 728 km on a single charge, which is a significant 125 km improvement over the outgoing model. On the other hand, the performance-focused i7 M70 promises an impressive up to 686 km WLTP range on a single charge.

BMW i7: Impressive performance

Not only does it offer monumental range, the electric powertrain onboard the i7 promises top-notch performance. Both variants of the BMW i7 come equipped with a dual-motor setup, channelling power to all four wheels. The base variant in India churns out 455 bhp peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the top trim produces 680 bhp peak power and 1,015 Nm of maximum torque. The i7 50 xDrive is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds, while the i7 M70 xDrive can reach the same mark lot faster in 3.8 seconds.

BMW i7: 10-80% charging in 28 minutes

The 2026 BMW i7 offers 250 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 10% to 80% in just 28 minutes. This makes the charging experience for the luxury sedan super fast.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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