Waiting for the Tata Sierra EV? 5 things you can expect

Tata Sierra marked the comeback of one of the most iconic automotive nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Sierra was launched with multiple internal combustion engine options, and now, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the pure electric version of the car. The Tata Sierra EV is one of the most-awaited electric SUVs in India for quite some time, since the concept version was displayed in the country.

Tata Sierra EV is one of the most awaited electric SUVs in India, which has been finding even more prominence since the launch of the ICE version of the car.

Tata Motors has now confirmed that the Sierra EV will be launched in India in the second quarter of FY27. This will be Tata’s sixth electric car in India and is expected to be one of its most significant ones. Upon launch, the Tata Sierra EV will compete with rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Carens Clavis EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, and the Mahindra BE 6.

If you have been eagerly waiting for the Tata Sierra EV and planning to buy one when it launches, here are the top five facts you must know before booking the electric SUV.

Tata Sierra EV: Could share powertrain with Curvv EV

Details of the Tata Sierra EV's powertrain are scarce at the moment, but it is likely to share powertrain options with the Tata Curvv EV. This means a 55 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of around 500 km will be there. The motor onboard the Curvv EV has a power output of 166 bhp and torque output of 215 Nm. Expect the upcoming Tata Sierra EV to promise the same. However, there could be slight changes as well. Also, there would be a second battery pack option. The higher variants would get a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

Tata Sierra EV: Likely to share features with Curvv EV

Alongside the powertrain, the Tata Sierra EV is expected to share its features with the Tata Curvv EV as well. In that case, expect the Tata Sierra EV to come with a Level 2 ADAS suite, connected car technology, a powered driver seat with a ventilation function, a full LED lighting package, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a triple-screen layout comprising an entertainment screen for the front passenger.

Tata Sierra EV: Price & positioning

Tata Sierra EV is expected to be positioned below the Tata Harrier EV in the automaker's product lineup. Upon launch, it will compete with key competitors like the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV, and Mahindra BE 6, among others. Speaking of its pricing, expect the electric SUV to be priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata might also offer a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option to customers, which will reduce the upfront cost of the EV.

Tata Sierra EV: Will share a similar design to Sierra ICE

Tata Sierra EV will share a design language that will be similar to the ICE version of the Tata Sierra. However, there would be distinctive elements, including a closed-off front panel, different-looking aero-themed alloy wheels, Sierra.ev nomenclature across the exterior. However, the majority of the design elements would be similar to the ICE version of the car. The Sierra EV is likely to be built on the brand's Acti.EV architecture, essentially Tata's Gen2 EV platform.

Tata Sierra EV: Will come as a key product in 2026

Tata Motors has confirmed the launch of four cars in 2026. Two of them will be new products, while two will be facelifted iterations of the existing models. One of the upcoming new models will be the Tata Sierra EV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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