Volkswagen debuts new electric motor, likely to power ID.7 with 282 hp

Volkswagen is aiming to grab the top spot in the global electric car market, which is currently held by Tesla. In a bid to do so, Volkswagen has been pouring billions of dollars into electric vehicle development. The latest fruit of that comes as a new electric motor from the German auto giant that claims to be capable of churning out an impressive 282 hp of peak power. Christened APP550, this electric power mill could power the Volkswagen ID.7 EV, which is the pure electric successor of the Volkswagen Passat sedan and is slated to debut on April 17.

Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 09:36 AM
Volkswagen ID.7 is expected to receive the new AP550 electric motor that can churn out 282 hp of power and 550 Nm of torque.
Volkswagen claims the newly developed electric motor can produce 282 hp of peak power and 550 Nm of maximum torque, depending on the vehicle's gear ratio. The electric motor has been designed and developed to offer higher performance and improved efficiency. Volkswagen has also stated that this electric motor will be introduced in the fourth quarter of this year.

Speaking about its performance, the auto manufacturer has stated that the improved performance can be chalked up to various factors, including an enhanced stator with a higher effective number of windings and a large wire cross-section. This motor also comes equipped with a more powerful magnet reinforced to withstand the large volume of torques produced.

The automaker also said that the motor had been designed to improve efficiency. This power mill is claimed to come with several optimized components, including the thermal management system. It features a cooling system that doesn't rely on an electrically driven oil pump. Instead, the heated oil is cooled by the EV's coolant circuit, which keeps the drive at operating temperature. It also has a heat sink integrated outside the stator to control the temperature.

Volkswagen Volkswagen ID7 electric vehicle electric car EV electric mobility
