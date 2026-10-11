Volvo to launch new flagship SUV tomorrow: What to expect?

Swedish luxury automaker Volvo will be launching its flagship electric SUV, the EX90, in India tomorrow. The model will make its debut alongside the ES90 electric sedan, with both vehicles sharing the Swedish automaker’s dedicated SPA2 electric vehicle architecture. The EX90 will sit atop Volvo India’s electric vehicle portfolio, above the EX30 and EC40, and will be an electric version of the internal combustion engine-powered XC90 .

Volvo EX90: Battery, Performance and Range

The Volvo EX90 features a 106-kWh battery pack paired with a dual-motor setup and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, producing a combined output of 456 hp and 670 Nm of torque. Additionally, Volvo claims a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 625 km on a single charge. The new flagship Volvo SUV supports up to 11 kW AC charging, with a full charge taking around 11 hours. The SUV also features an 800V electrical architecture, enabling DC fast charging at rates of up to 350 kW.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Volvo EX90 ₹1.50 Cr EMI starting at just ₹1,96,200/ month Check Eligibility Mercedes-Benz EQE ₹1.41 Cr EMI starting at just ₹1,84,900/ month Check Eligibility BMW iX ₹1.40 Cr EMI starting at just ₹1,82,400/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Hyundai Ioniq 9 ₹1.20 Cr - 1.30 Cr EMI starting at just ₹1,57,000/ month Check Eligibility Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV ₹1.33 Cr EMI starting at just ₹1,74,600/ month Check Eligibility Kia EV9 ₹1.30 Cr EMI starting at just ₹1,69,900/ month Check Eligibility

Volvo EX90: Exterior Design

The Volvo EX90 features LED daytime running lights with Volvo's signature 'Thor's Hammer' design as part of its front fascia. These lighting elements split open to reveal the main headlamp units. Not only that, but the front fascia gets a closed-off grille with the Volvo logo positioned centrally. Additional DRL elements sit on either side of the bumper, while a trapezoidal air intake is integrated into the lower section. Notably, the EX90 features smooth door panels, flush-fitting door handles and a rising window line. Gloss-black cladding along the lower body and 21-inch dual-tone alloy wheels add to its exterior appeal.

At the rear, the SUV gets split LED tail-lamps, with C-shaped lighting elements positioned lower down and vertically arranged LED strips extending along the D-pillars. The rear bumper gets minimal cladding and a gloss-black finish on its lower section. In terms of practicality, the EX90 offers 324 litres of boot space with all three rows in use. Folding the third row increases the available luggage capacity to 690 litres.

Volvo EX90: Interior and Seating Layout

The Volvo EX90 cabin features a two-tone grey-and-white colour scheme. The cabin feels minimalist, with physical buttons kept to a minimum and most functions integrated into the infotainment touchscreen. The interior features open-pore wood and brushed aluminium accents. Interestingly, the seats are wrapped in plush Nappa leather, with the front seats getting cooling, heating, and massaging features. The centre console houses a wireless smartphone charger and a rotary controller for media functions. The middle row features captain seats, with the electric SUV being offered as a six-seater SUV with a 2+2+2 seating configuration.

Also Read : Porsche teases Mission S Concept; Reveals instrument cluster ahead of October 15 debut

Volvo EX90: Features and Safety Equipment

The flagship electric SUV will boast a 14.5-inch Google-powered infotainment system and a 9-inch digital instrument cluster. Other highlights include a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a wireless smartphone charger and four-zone climate control.

Comfort features include electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage functions, alongside an electrochromic panoramic glass roof. On the safety front, the Volvo EX90 will feature nine airbags, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, a 360-degree camera and an automatic parking function.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: