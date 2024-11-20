Volvo launches EX40 to replace XC40 electric SUV, hikes price

Volvo Cars has renamed the XC40 , its first electric SUV in India, as EX40 . The Swedish carmaker has officially changed the name and updated its website with the new name of the electric car recently. The carmaker has also increased the price of the electric SUV by around ₹1.50 lakh. The XC40 Recharge electric SUV remains as part of Volvo's EV offering in India until the stocks last, beyond which the carmaker will only offer the EX40 electric SUV as its entry-level EV.

The change in name of the XC40 Recharge does not come as a surprise as Volvo had earlier renamed the model to EX40 in global markets. The nomenclature for Volvo EVs around the world now begins with EX with the likes of EX30 and EX90. The C40 electric crossover, which is also offered in India, is expected to be renamed as EC40 soon.

Volvo EX40: Price

Volvo has updated the price of the EX40 electric SUV to ₹56.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more expensive than the XC40 Recharge which comes at a price of ₹54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The nomenclature is not the only thing that has changed in EX40. The electric SUV comes with additional features over the XC40 Recharge.

Volvo EX40: Battery, range, charging

The key changes in the EX40 include its rear-wheel-drive system. The electric SUV comes equipped with a 69 kWh battery pack which promises a range of around 475 kms on a single charge. Volvo says the battery can recharge fully within seven hours using a 11 kW charger. It also supports DC fast charging and can help the EV to recharge fully within 34 minutes.

Volvo EX40: Performance

The EX40 is offered with only one electric motor mounted on the rear axle. It can help the EV to generate 238 hp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The EV is capable of sprinting zero to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds and comes with a top speed of 180 kmph, which is electronically limited.

Volvo EX40: Features

Volvo has also updated the feature list of the EX40 electric SUV compared to the outgoing XC40 Recharge. These features include a 360-degree camera and a Harmon Kardon sound system as standard. Earlier, Volvo used to offer these two features in the higher dual-motor variants of the XC40 Recharge. Some of the other features that the EX40 will borrow from the XC40 Recharge include its 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-inch digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats and wireless charger among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: