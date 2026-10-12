Volvo EX90 launched in India at 1.26 crore; offers 625 km range

Volvo Cars India has launched the EX90 electric SUV at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹1.26 crore. The new flagship electric offering from the Swedish automaker will be available exclusively as a six-seater in the fully loaded Ultra variant. It sits above the EX30 and EC40 in Volvo's electric vehicle portfolio and serves as an all-electric alternative to the XC90 .

The EX90 is priced ₹27.2 lakh higher than the XC90. However, the new electric SUV brings a newer platform, an extensive technology package and a dedicated electric powertrain. Volvo is also offering an introductory ownership package for customers who book the SUV before December 31, 2026. This includes an 11kW home charger, a three-year service package and an assured buyback scheme offering 65 per cent of the vehicle's value after three years.

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Volvo EX90: Battery, performance and range

Powering the India-spec Volvo EX90 is a 106kWh battery pack paired with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. The electric motors develop a combined output of 456hp and 670Nm of torque.

Volvo claims the EX90 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.5 seconds, while its top speed is limited to 180 kmph. The SUV has a claimed WLTP range of up to 625 km on a single charge.

The EX90 is underpinned by Volvo's SPA2 architecture, which features an 800-volt electrical system. It supports DC fast charging at up to 350kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 22 minutes under suitable conditions. Using an 11kW AC wallbox, a full charge takes around 11 hours.

Volvo EX90: Exterior design

The EX90 follows Volvo's minimalist design approach, with a largely closed-off front fascia and clean body surfaces. The front features T-shaped LED headlamps with pixel-style daytime running light signatures, while vertically positioned lighting elements sit lower down on the bumper.

The side profile is characterised by an upright stance, flush design elements and 21-inch alloy wheels offered as standard. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,985mm and a standard ground clearance of 210mm. Its standard air suspension can raise the ground clearance to 250mm.

At the rear, the EX90 gets C-shaped LED tail-lamps complemented by additional lighting elements alongside the rear windscreen. The tailgate features a centrally positioned Volvo lettering, while the overall bumper design remains understated. Colour options include Crystal White, Denim Blue, Mulberry Red, Onyx Black, Sand Dune and Vapour Grey.

Volvo EX90: Interior and features

The cabin continues the minimalist theme with a clean dashboard layout, two-tone Nappa leather upholstery, brushed aluminium accents and a three-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard houses a 14.5-inch vertically oriented touchscreen for the infotainment system, accompanied by a 9-inch digital instrument display.

The India-spec EX90 is offered in a six-seat configuration, with individual captain's chairs in the second row. These seats slide and recline, while the third row can accommodate children or adults on shorter journeys. The second-row seats, however, do not get the electrical adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions available for the front seats.

The SUV comes with a panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency, four-zone climate control, a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system and configurable ambient lighting. Other features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, a digital key, a cabin air purifier, a 360-degree camera and an automatic parking assistance system.

Safety equipment includes nine airbags and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

With the third row in use, the EX90 offers 324 litres of boot space. Folding the third row increases luggage capacity to 690 litres. There is also a 46-litre front storage compartment, or frunk.

Volvo EX90: Rivals

The Volvo EX90 enters India's luxury electric SUV segment, where it will compete with models such as the Kia EV9 and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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