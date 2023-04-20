Volvo EX90 Excellence electric luxury SUV breaks cover, promises 650 km range

Volvo unveiled the new EX90 electric SUV in November 2022, which comes as the brand's flagship offering. The Swedish luxury auto company has now revealed the EX90 Excellence at Auto Shanghai, which comes as a two-row, four-seater variant of the flagship Volvo EV. Initially, the Volvo EX90 Excellence will be sold in China only and later, and the company will introduce it to other markets worldwide.

Speaking about its design, the EX90 Excellence appears visually similar to the Volvo EX90. On the exterior, the car gets a dual-tone paint theme. It also comes with specially designed 22-inch forged rims. The carmaker claims that these come to ensure better aerodynamic efficiency.

Also Read : Land Rover Range Rover EV to launch in 2025, bookings to commence in 2023

The cabin has some significant changes compared to its standard version. The most significant change inside its cabin is the removal of the third-row seats. Volvo has increased the luxury factor of the EV by replacing the second-row seats with dual individual seats separated by a centre console. The chair has pillows for additional comfort to the occupants, while the console also houses a fridge capable of holding a large beverage bottle.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars DISCONTINUED Volvo V90-cross-country 1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic ₹65.31 - 66.81 Lakhs* *Last recorded price Add to compare View Details Volvo S90 ₹61.9 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Volvo Xc40 ₹41.25 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Volvo S60 ₹45.9 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Volvo Xc40 Recharge 78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km ₹55.9 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Volvo Xc90 ₹88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The centre console of the EX90 Excellence uses natural wood. It also features a large Orrefors crystal that controls the fragrance dispenser. It has a control panel for the hated and massaging seats and mood lighting. The EX90 Excellence gets wool blend or Nordico upholstery made from recycled materials like pet plastic bottles.

Speaking about the technologies available onboard the car, they are the same as those available in the three-row variant. It has a 5G connection as standard and features a 14.5-inch centre screen for the infotainment and vehicle functions. On the powertrain front, EX90 Excellence gets a massive 111 kWh battery pack and a dual motor setup, channelling power to all four wheels. The SUV churns out 496 hp of peak power and 909 Nm of torque. Also, the SUV is capable of running a 650 km range on a single charge.

First Published Date: