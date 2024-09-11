Volvo EX60 confirmed for 2026, to kick off new EV tech strategy

The Volvo EX60 has recently been confirmed to be joining the Swedish brand’s electric portfolio in 2026. This is a new electric compact crossover that will be slotted alongside the ICE-powered Volvo XC60, and it was announced a day after the brand had unveiled the XC90 facelift. The Volvo EX60 is going to be the first of five new EVs that will be introduced by the brand, and it will be the first to be built on the new tech-based SPA3 platform.

Volvo confirmed the EX60, an electric compact crossover, will join its lineup in 2026. It will be the first EV on the new SPA3 platform, based on the

Volvo Cars had initially set a sales target of having a 100 per cent EV-only lineup by the year 2030 but rolled it back due to concerns with charging infrastructure and governmental incentives. The target now demands for 90-100 per cent of global sales to be electrified, with the remaining 10 per cent reserved for a limited number of hybrid vehicles if required.

Also Read : Carmakers adjust electrification plans as EV demand slows

After making the new target public, Volvo Cars announced the plan of rolling out five new EVs based on their Superset tech stack which debuted with the EX90 SUV.

What is Volvo's new tech stack all about?

The Volvo EX90 electric SUV is the first car to be underpinned by the new Superset tech stack, a base of hardware and software components that can be arranged like building blocks to form the fundamentals of the car.

The upcoming lineup will be kicked off by the Volvo ES90 electric sedan, which will be based on the brand’s current SPA2 platform and will debut in March 2025. The Volvo EX60 is expected to follow soon after and it will be the first EV to be built on the new SPA3 platform. This new platform is further underpinned by the Superset tech stack, which is set to be the fundamental base for all future Volvo electric cars.

While the platform itself brings greater core computing capabilities along with reduced production costs, the tech stack aims to take it a step further with its modular design. The stack consists of a set of hardware and software components that can be arranged in multiple different ways to build the car. Volvo Cars says, “each of our new cars will be a selection, or a subset, of building blocks from the Superset tech stack."

Also Read : 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift debuts officially with cosmetic updates, new PHEV hybrid

Volvo says that this modular approach will not only enable the brand to improve its cars and tech over time, but also aid it in producing cars of all sizes from the same tech base. The modularity is further projected to improve cash flow by reducing investment costs. The Volvo EX60 is slated to lead the brand’s new EV tech strategy, and with the tech stack, its production is expected to benefit from the development of the ES90 sedan.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: