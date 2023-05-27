Volvo EX30 SUV to be the automaker's greenest car ever. Here's how

The upcoming Volvo EX30 small SUV is going to be the Swedish luxury car brand's greenest-ever electric car so far, claims the automaker. Slated to break cover on June 7 in Milan, this will be a major addition to the car manufacturer's lineup of electric cars after the C40 and XC40 EVs. Volvo claims that the upcoming EX30 will play a key role in the brand's strategy to reach carbon neutrality by 2040.

Anders Karrberg, Volvo's global head of sustainability, said in an official release that the upcoming Volvo EX30 SUV would be a major step in the right direction for the auto company's sustainability ambitions. In order to reduce its CO2 footprint, Volvo has used less steel and aluminium in the upcoming EX30, which is natural, considering the fact that it is going to be the smallest car in the company. Volvo also said that 17 per cent of the total steel used in making the car is recycled, while about a quarter of the aluminium used in the EV too is recycled. The company also claims that 17 per cent of the total plastic used in making the car is recycled, which is the highest percentage in any Volvo car made to date.

While these were using recycled raw materials, Volvo claims that the EX30 SUV will be built in a factory primarily powered by climate-neutral energy, including 100 per cent climate-neutral electricity. Also, 95 per cent of the SUV's tier-one suppliers claimed to have committed to using 100 per cent renewable energy in their manufacturing process by 2025.

Volvo claims the upcoming EX30 SUV will be unique in many other ways too. It is claimed to come as the automaker's first car to offer a safety solution aimed at preventing deadly accidents with cyclists.

